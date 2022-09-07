Over the last several weeks I have been thinking about the word promises. There have been more times than I would like to admit people have made promises to me and failed to deliver. The sad reality is I have done the same.
I am so glad I know with certainty God has never made a promise He did not keep.
The word promise is mentioned 117 times in the Bible, and yet, according to a book I read by the Rev. James McRobbie, “What The Bible Teaches,” there are 8,810 promises recorded in the Bible. I am not sure of the authenticity of the statement, but I do know there are enough to last us a lifetime.
One of the great promises, to the person who has accepted Jesus Christ as Savior, is eternal life. In John 2:25 we read, “And this is the promise that He has promised us — eternal life.”
Please notice that the ‘H’ is capitalized, indicating it represents God. The truth is everyone who reads this article must admit, in their heart, they desire eternal life for their soul; it’s a God-given universal desire.
Friends, the good news is that by knowing Christ as Savior and making Him Lord of your life, the promise is yours. God not only promises eternal life when we die, but a better life while we live.
Our lives are made better because all of His promises are for those who accept Christ as Savior, promises like His peace, His presence, His strength, His provision, His protection, His joy and His hope, just to mention a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.