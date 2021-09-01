We live in a world that is constantly changing. Sometimes these changes are brought about by the decisions we make in our life. And sometimes change can be the result of the decisions made by others that impact our lives.
Regardless, some aspect of our lives seems to be effected by change on a regular basis. It is nice when we can get a break from some change and be able to experience some consistency in life.
One person in my life that I can truly say never changes is the Lord. The prophet Malachi wrote in Malachi 3:6a, “For I am the LORD, I do not change.”
Some of the implications from this statement mean that God’s love for me never changes. His holiness, righteousness, grace, and mercy never changes. With our lives filled with so much change, it is comforting to know that Lord is not affected by change in our world. He always remains the same faithful God that He has always been.
Our church is preparing to celebrate 100 years of ministry on Sunday, Sept. 12. It is actually 101 years, but due to COVID we had to move the celebration to this September.
When our church started in 1920, life was very different than it is today. All the changes that have taken place in our world in the last 100 years can be mind boggling. But the thing I love is that God and His word that were preached at the beginning of our church in 1920 is that same God and same Bible we preach today.
Why? Because God has not, nor ever will, change. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Although life seems to be constantly changing, we can take comfort and gain strength in the fact that we have a God Who never changes. He is consistent and faithful to always be who He is and to do what He said He will do.
So today, I want to encourage you to rest in God’s faithfulness and His never-changing promises. Although we do not know what changes this week or the next few months may bring, we can take peace and rest in the fact that God will not be affected by those changes and that He will be faithful to carry out His will for our lives.
