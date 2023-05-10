I often speak of seeking God’s will for our lives. In fact, I often ask Jesus that very question. Yet, the answer to that question must have a starting point. Without question, our personal salvation is the prerequisite to everything else. Nevertheless, what does Christ want after our salvation? Certainly, He does not need anything we may offer from the physical world. After all, God is the provider of all things. One answer would be that God wants our will to be conformed to His. No doubt, that answer is correct, however our will is a complex thing. It is easy to say but difficult to do or define as a whole.

