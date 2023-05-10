I often speak of seeking God’s will for our lives. In fact, I often ask Jesus that very question. Yet, the answer to that question must have a starting point. Without question, our personal salvation is the prerequisite to everything else. Nevertheless, what does Christ want after our salvation? Certainly, He does not need anything we may offer from the physical world. After all, God is the provider of all things. One answer would be that God wants our will to be conformed to His. No doubt, that answer is correct, however our will is a complex thing. It is easy to say but difficult to do or define as a whole.
As I thought about breaking my will into components, one aspect recurred as a part of each component: time. Time is definable and measurable. It controls our lives and marches on no matter what we do. Our time is comprised of a limited number of days and the best we can do is use it efficiently and effectively. We sell our time, give it away, and waste it. In our culture, time is precious commodity.
Nevertheless, here is an absolute truth: God wants our time.
Our will cannot be conformed to His if we do not give Him our time. Jesus taught that we should “seek first his kingdom” (Matthew 6:33). Seeking requires time. In fact, Christians in general spend a pitifully small amount of time on or with God. Often, just as we prioritize bills and purchases, our time is prioritized and God is rarely at the top of the list. While this seems to be a part of our human condition, there is one solution I can offer, whereby you can begin to commit more of your time to God: weekly worship. As I mentioned this past Sunday, Paul admonished us to, “not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:25). Consider for a moment that we have 168 hours per week, every week. An average worship service is one hour. By dividing 1 into 168, we see that Sunday worship consumes six tenths of one percent (.6%) of our time. Even netting our time (though this again places God somewhere other than first) by a 40-hour work week, 56 hours for sleep and one hour preparation and travel time to church, still only amounts to 1.4% of our time. Is God worth 1.4% of our time for worship?
Hence, we have a good starting point to conform our will to Christ’s will. Commit yourself to attending corporate worship once a week. Even when traveling or vacationing. You will find this a wonderful start in seeking God’s will for your life, and make no mistake; God will bless your commitment. Think about it!
