I have held many jobs in my lifetime — paperboy, courtesy clerk, cashier, janitor, dishwasher, food service manager, bus driver, grocery store manager, teacher, youth pastor, chaplain, pastor — just to name a few. Some jobs I enjoyed, some not so much. But all taught me the value of a job well-done.
In his book, “Win the Day,” Mark Batterson defines success as “doing the best you can with what you have where you are.” Your current job may not be your “dream job,” but “the key to landing your dream job is doing a really good job at a really bad job.”
Joseph, the favored son of Jacob, proved himself trustworthy in all his jobs. As a slave, he soon found himself in charge of Potiphar’s entire household. He found such favor in the eyes of the warden, that even as a prisoner he was given charge of the entire prison. No wonder Joseph would eventually rise to second in command in Egypt — the greatest and most powerful nation that existed in his time. He did so really good at the really bad jobs, that God promoted him to his dream job in the palace. In fact, it was as second in command that Joseph’s dream of his brothers bowing at his feet came true — not the way he had anticipated, but nevertheless, it was his dream!
I am not sure what kind of job you are holding right now, but I do know that God honors those who do the little things like they’re big things. As Mark Batterson puts it, “how you do anything is how you’ll do everything.” So, in the words of the Apostle Paul, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord” (Colossians 3:23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.