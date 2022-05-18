Graduation days have again arrived for the new graduates and their families — what an exciting time! This graduation season includes nursery school, elementary school, middle school, high school, college, trade school — all types of schools for all types of courses that earn certificates of accomplishments. Without a doubt the past three years have presented all types of issues and challenges and to earn any type of accomplishment is a miracle!
As I sit here and write this column and gather materials my mind travels back in time to when my mother went to a one room schoolhouse outside of Selbyville, Delaware, with outhouses behind it. That outhouse was no problem as most of the homes had the same. There were only 11 grades, and mom was a member of the Class of 1928. She always told me there was no celebration as she was running a farm with her stepfather and had to get back home to work in the fields. She said that her church group celebrated all school children the previous Sunday.
The next graduation I remember was in June 1954 when my sister graduated from Buckingham High School in Berlin, now known as Buckingham Elementary. I remember going to the graduation was a formal affair. The boys wore suits and the girls wore “dressy” dresses with high heels. This attire included dark graduation robes for the guys and white robes for the girls. A big dinner was held at our house on Sunday to celebrate and the house was full of folks ... and so was the kitchen sink with dirty dishes waiting for “little sister.” I graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin in 1963 with a “large” class of 72 students. As was the norm, my parents held a large family dinner, and guess who didn’t do the the dishes? I went to the beach with some of my classmates!
The years went by and my youngest son graduated in 1996 from Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg. We had a gathering of family and friends at home with barbecue and picnic foods. Mrs. Betty Lofland, my neighbor, made a garden flag with CRHS Class of 1996 in the school colors to fly on my pole to celebrate! I still have the flag, Mrs. Betty. Now here it is 2022 and my grandson, Mason Emory Williamson, is a member of the graduating class of Parkside High School in Salisbury on June 2 at the Wicomico Civic Center due to such a large class — 800 kids! Times may have changed in the past 94 years of my family graduations, but the message is and has always been the same, “The world is at your feet. Take it and keep going. If you fall, get right back up.”
Now I am hungry so let us fix some food, stay safe and stay strong graduates. You can do this!
FRUIT KABOBS
My only tip here is try not to use fruits that will brown such as bananas, apples, or peaches. Think about a variety of color, such as strawberries, pineapple chunks, cantaloupe, honeydew or watermelon balls, seedless grapes, kiwi slices, or mango. Prep the fruit by cutting into slices, wedges or chunks. Thread fruit onto skewers and refrigerate until eating. Make fruit kabobs ahead of time so they’ll be well chilled before serving. They’ll keep in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. For an extra twist, add some whipped cream with shredded coconut as a dip. Mix however many cups of whipped topping with 2 tablespoons of shredded sweetened coconut per each cup.
GARLIC BREAD PIZZA DIPPERS
1 can biscuits, 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 cup ricotta, 4 oz. cream cheese, softened, 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded,1 tsp Italian seasoning, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, 1/3 cup marinara, pepperoni, 3 tbsp parmesan.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut each biscuit in half and roll into a ball. Place each biscuit ball around the edge of an 8” skillet. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil and garlic powder. Mix and then brush onto biscuits.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, half of the mozzarella, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Mix until well combined. Pour in the middle of the skillet, spreading evenly to the edge of the biscuits. Pour marinara on top of the cheese mixture and spread it evenly across the top of it. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella on top of the marinara and place pepperoni on top.
Place in oven and bake for 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and sprinkle parmesan on top. Serve hot.
This recipe makes 16 dippers, adjust accordingly to how ever many guests you are having.
It’s coming on late spring and the weather is great, but if you’re having a graduation party at a rec center or somewhere there isn’t a grill, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on an old favorite!
SLOW COOKER BARBECUE PULLED PORK SANDWICHES
1 lemon-garlic pork loin filet (about 1-1/3 pounds), 1 can (12 ounces) Dr. Pepper, 1 bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce, 6 hamburger buns, split. Place pork in a 3-qt. slow cooker. Pour Dr. Pepper over top. Cover and cook on low for 7-9 hours or until meat is tender. Remove meat; cool slightly. Discard cooking juices. Shred meat with forks and return to the slow cooker. Stir in barbecue sauce, heat through. Serve on buns. You can also make this with chicken for a pulled chicken variation.
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp. ketchup, 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard, 24 slider rolls (I use King’s Hawaiian), 2 Tbsps. olive oil, 1 medium onion, small diced (approximately 1 1/2 cups), 2 pounds lean ground beef, 1 (1 ounce) package dry French Onion Soup Mix,1 Tbsp. steak seasoning (I used Montreal),10 slices American cheese, 24 pickle slices, 2 Tbsps. butter, melted, 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Line an 11×15 baking dish with foil and coat lightly with nonstick spray. Set aside.
Slice the slider rolls in half, and place the bottoms evenly into the prepared pan, setting the tops aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onions and cook, until soft and golden, stirring frequently. Add the ground beef to the skillet and cook until no pink remains, breaking the meat while cooking. Drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add in the onion soup mix and the steak seasoning, stirring to combine.
Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the mayonnaise mixture and coat the meat evenly. Spread the meat mixture evenly on top of the slider rolls. Top with cheese slices, cutting to fit, if necessary. Top each with a pickle slice. Place the slider roll tops on top and press down slightly. Brush the melted butter on top of the sliders, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover the pan tightly with foil.
Place the pan on a large cookie sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Remove the pan from the oven and keep covered for 5-10 minutes before uncovering and serving. Store airtight in the refrigerator until serving, no longer than 24 hours to preserve taste and freshness of rolls.
ANTIPASTO KABOBS
1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese tortellini, 40 pimiento-stuffed olives, 40 large pitted ripe olives, 3/4 cup Italian salad dressing, 40 thin slices pepperoni, 20 thin slices hard salami, halved.
Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water.
In a large bowl, combine the tortellini, olives and salad dressing. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Drain mixture, discarding marinade.
For each appetizer, thread a stuffed olive, a folded pepperoni slice, tortellini, a folded salami piece and a ripe olive on a toothpick or short skewer.
GRADUATION CAP COOKIES
10 (4-inch) pieces pull-apart red string licorice (such as Twizzlers), 50 miniature chocolate covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped, 1 cup prepared chocolate frosting, 50 chocolate-covered graham cracker cookies, 50 candy-coated milk chocolate pieces (such as M&M’s).
Cut licorice candy whips into 2-inch pieces, and pull them apart to make small strings. Set aside.
Place a miniature peanut butter cup upside down on a work surface; top with a dab of frosting. Center a chocolate-covered graham cracker cookie onto the frosting to make a small cap with a mortarboard. Gently press the cookie onto the peanut butter cup. Place a small dab of frosting in the center of the graham cracker cookie and attach a red licorice string as a tassel, letting the tassel drape over the edge of the cookie. Place a candy-coated milk chocolate piece onto the center of the cookie over the end of the tassel to make a button.
Repeat with remaining candies and cookies to make 50 graduation caps with tassels.
This last recipe has been a staple for years!
RAINBOW
SHERBERT PUNCH
1 gallon Breyer’s grand sherbet (very berry rainbow flavored if you can find), 1 liter 7 Up or other clear soda, 1 liter of Hawaiian Punch or a favorite juice of your choice, whipped cream (optional).
In a large punch bowl scoop in your ice cream. Pour soda over the ice cream and break ice cream apart gently while pouring slowly then add in your juice and mix slightly to incorporate.
Serve in tall glasses with a dollop of whipped cream.
Go get’em Class of 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.