Uncertainty. Fear. Worry.
These are just a few of the thoughts and emotions that run through the minds of almost every expecting parent — they certainly did for me. And for many expecting Black parents, those feelings can be significantly more acute.
That’s because for far too many, having a child is ultimately a life and death struggle.
Last month, we recognized Minority Health Month and Black Maternal Health Week. This month, we celebrate Mother’s Day to honor those in our lives who serve that maternal role and we also mark National Women’s Health Week, making now a timely moment for us all to talk about and address the maternal mortality crisis we face, particularly among Black women and other women of color. Thankfully, Maryland can make a difference right now.
What seems unreal is that this country has the highest maternal mortality rate of any high-income country in the world — three times higher than the U.K., the next highest country.
For Black women, the rate is even more glaring. Black women in the United States have a mortality rate three times higher than that of white women. Black women are also twice as likely to lose an infant to premature death. Here in Maryland, Black women suffer pregnancy-related death at a rate that is nearly 4 times that of white women.
And many of these deaths are preventable. One national study found that 60% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.
That same report found that access to quality care is a key step to reversing this trend. We can save lives if we ensure access to health care before, during and after pregnancy. This is especially important for low-income women and women of color.
U.S. health policies have too frequently failed to recognize the needs of pregnant people. State Medicaid programs across the country, including here in Maryland, have neglected to comprehensively cover associated health needs following the end of pregnancy. In fact, it wasn’t until January 1 of this year that the state’s health benefit for 60 days postpartum added dental coverage. But with recent federal action incentivizing states to expand postpartum coverage, Maryland can take another step forward.
Good oral health plays an essential, but under-appreciated, role in protecting the health of babies and their mothers.
Four in 10 of all pregnant women have tooth decay or gum disease from changing hormones, and those that do are at higher risk for poor birth outcomes such as low birth weight and preterm delivery. Poor oral health raises a pregnant woman’s risk of high blood pressure, a precursor to preeclampsia, which can lead to major complications and even death. And children are three times more likely to have dental disease if their mother was not able to receive dental care during pregnancy. What’s more, children who have dental disease are four times more likely to receive poor grades in school, perpetuating longstanding inequities for communities of color.
It’s no coincidence that Black women who face the highest mortality rates also face some of the highest rates of oral disease.
Extending Medicaid coverage to a full year postpartum will increase access to oral health care and should be a no-brainer. We need a revolution in patient care — integrating medical, dental and behavioral health. And we must better leverage technology, like telemedicine, as not just a crisis tool but a long-term solution to increase access and reduce costs, namely by ensuring those living in dental deserts and maternal care deserts can get ongoing preventive care.
The act of having a child should be one of the most joyous blessings of any parent’s life. Let’s work together to address the maternal health crisis in our state and remove some of the fear and anxiety that Black parents feel here and across this country.
We are working on recognizing the issue and talking about the issue, with articles like this.
Now, the question is — do we have the will to act?
Cheryl Harris Sutton is the East Regional Vice President for Client Engagement at DentaQuest, the nation’s leading purpose-driven oral health organization with the mission to improve the oral health of all. Cheryl is also a mom and has years of experience leading the administration of Medicaid oral health programs and developing client and community stakeholder partnerships in Maryland, in particular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.