Today I have some tasty and easy to make recipes for you to finish out these last few weeks of summer. Can you believe summer is almost over? Just a few weeks ago we wanted summer to hurry and get here! Enjoy these easy to make dishes, and I am out of here to get into the cool waters of the pool!
SUMMER FRUIT PIZZA. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Purchase or make a one-pound pizza crust mix. Spread this dough on an un-greased 12-inch pizza pan. Brush dough with 1 tablespoon melted butter and then sprinkle with 2 tablespoon sugar. Bake the crust until it is golden brown — about 12 to 15 minutes. Cool the crust on a wire rack, and when cooled, place it on a serving sheet or pan. In a medium-size bowl combine 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, one 8-ounce package low fat cream cheese that is room temperature, and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir until smooth. Spread the cream cheese over the crust and gently spread to cover. Gently add on the cheese, banana slices, mandarin orange sections, seedless grapes, kiwi fruit slices, and strawberry halves. Gently press the fruit into the cream cheese. Serve chilled or just cool.
FROZEN FRUIT BITES. In a mini cupcake pan that holds 12, place liners and place a vanilla wafer cookie in each liner — flat side up. In a medium-size bowl whisk together 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt, 1/2 cup softened cream cheese, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon honey. Whisk until smooth. Place 1 heaping tablespoon of this mixture on top of the wafers. Top each wafer cookie with slices of kiwi, strawberries, halved, and whole blueberries. Cover the muffin pan with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until the fruit is firm, about 4 1/2 hours. This is refreshing and a cool way to get fruit into your child. Use fruits that your children love!
How about a BANANA SMOOTHIE on a hot summer day or for an evening snack? In a blender combine 1 frozen peeled banana, cut into chunks, with 1/2 cup no-fat yogurt, 1/2 cup fresh orange juice, and 1/2 cup fresh washed blueberries. Blend well and pour in a glass or cup to serve. Delicious summer drink.
How about some MAPLE FRENCH TOAST for any time of the day. Mix 4 beaten eggs with 1/2 cup milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract in a shallow bowl or pie plate. Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a heavy bottom skillet over medium heat. Soak 8 slices of bread in the milk-egg solution, turning once to completely saturate both sides. Place bread in the hot oil and turn once to brown both sides. Cook about 1 minute on each side and then place on serving plates. Place a mixture of butter and maple syrup on each waffle. This is great with bacon, sausage or scrapple any time of the day.
