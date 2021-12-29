Another year is behind us — a year we will never forget — and we are looking forward to 2022 with hopes that it will treat us kinder. I am not going to elaborate on what could be facing us, but instead on how we can help each other face another year by helping each other make it through.
Some of my readers say we must adjust our way of eating and I said what do you mean? In my world, the leftover pot roast from Sunday dinner became Monday nights beef vegetable soup or beef stew or hot roast beef sandwiches. That large package of hamburger got divided and became meatloaf, leftover meatloaf sandwiches and the rest of the meat became spaghetti with meat sauce or burgers on the grill. A nice hot pot of bean soup served with homemade biscuits was even better the next day for lunch. Plan your meals carefully to include leftovers. Study those sale papers, clip coupons and each food market may have special sales on days like “senior citizen” days. If a special is 10 cans of vegetables for a great price, but you don’t want 10 — split with a friend or other family member and split the price. My mom was a “pot of “ specialist. She would cook pots of soup, cabbage, beans, kale/greens and much more to feed her family. Her “go to” food was biscuits, dumplings, fried potatoes, bread puddings and rice puddings. An Eastern Shore favorite is breakfast for dinner.
Here are a few dos and don’ts for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some believe that lobster could cause bad luck in the coming year because it moves in a backward direction and could mean setbacks in the year ahead. For the same reason, some believe chicken dishes should be avoided New Year’s Day. Chickens scratch backward, plus they are winged so your luck could fly away.
ROAST PORK w/ APPLES AND ONIONS. 1 boneless pork loin roast (2 pounds), 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper,1 tablespoon olive oil, 3 large Golden Delicious apples, cut into 1-inch wedges, 2 large onions, cut into 3/4-inch wedges, 5 garlic cloves, peeled,1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed. Preheat oven to 350°. Sprinkle roast with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat; brown roast on all sides. Transfer to a roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Place apples, onions and garlic around roast; sprinkle with rosemary. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145°, 45-55 minutes, turning apples, onion and garlic once. Remove from oven, tent with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing roast. Serve with apple mixture.
PALEO MEATLOAF. Cooking spray, 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, 1 small onion, finely chopped, 3 cloves garlic, minced,1 tsp. dried oregano, Kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, 2 lbs. ground beef, 1/2 c. almond flour, 2 large eggs, 2 tbsp. coconut aminos, divided, 1/4 c. tomato paste, 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/4 tsp. mustard powder, pinch cayenne pepper optional. Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Season with oregano and salt and pepper. Let cool slightly. In a large bowl, mix together beef, almond flour, eggs, 1 tablespoon coconut aminos, and onion mixture and season with salt and pepper. Press beef mixture into the prepared pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together tomato paste, vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon coconut aminos, garlic powder, mustard powder, and cayenne. Season with salt and pepper. Brush mixture all over meatloaf. Bake until meatloaf is cooked though and internal temperature reaches 155°, 1 hour. Let cool for 15 minutes before removing from the pan and serving.
Finally, the traditional BLACK EYED PEAS. 1 lb. dry black-eyed peas, 6 c. low-sodium chicken stock, 2 c. baby spinach or other greens, Kosher salt, Freshly ground black pepper. Add beans to a large bowl and add water to cover by at least 4 inches. Cover and let soak for at least 6 hours and up to overnight. Drain beans and rinse under cold water. In a large pot over medium heat add beans and chicken broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and let simmer, covered, 45 minutes or until beans are tender. Add more broth as necessary.Stir in spinach and simmer for another 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
This time of the year we need to support our waterman and next week we will explore oysters. I wish a safe, healthy New Year for each of you and your family. Happy New Year’s. Let’s cook some dishes!
