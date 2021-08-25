For the first time in human history, a vaccine for a deadly and highly contagious disease was developed that has undoubtedly saved the lives of not only millions of Americans, but for mankind — and I say this without a hint of hyperbole. There have been not one, but three vaccines developed.
COVID-19 has killed more than 630,000 Americans, and a staggering 4.4 million people worldwide. There are untold numbers of poor and developing countries clamoring for any of the three approved vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. All three have been scientifically proven to be safe, effective and life-saving versus the deadlier alternative of taking your chances which has proven to be disastrous with the spread of the Delta variant.
These medicines were developed in record time, and therein lies part of the problem — for me and many others. As an African and Native American woman, I was initially skeptical of this new “miracle” drug that was developed in less than a year.
My initial reaction was to watch and see how the elderly responded to the shot — if they made it OK, well, maybe I would follow. My second hesitation was due to this country’s history with people of color and medical care — flashes of the cruel history of our fate in the hands of the U.S. quickly came to mind. The Tuskegee study which left 600 African-American men in Alabama suffering from syphilis were denied treatment, even once there was a cure. For decades, these people suffered, and their families.
With this tragic history in the front of our mind, most African Americans were firmly in the “hell no” group to get poked for a yet unproven vaccine and with good reason as we saw it.
Fast forward several months later. After seeing the stellar results of those who had gotten the vaccines, I reluctantly gave in this past April and got the vaccine by Moderna. I was afraid, but knowing that a sista lead the team that developed it gave me comfort. Today, I feel blessed to have gotten the vaccine, but still continue to wear my mask and practice social distancing.
This past weekend, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration warned folks on Twitter: “You are not a horse. Stop it with the #Ivermectin. It’s not authorized for treating #COVID.” I took a double take and my mouth dropped on the floor. Some people who have developed COVID have been taking a mediation used to treat parasitic infections in animals. Folks are ingesting the veterinary form of the medicine which contains significantly higher doses than the version used in people.
I am firmly in the camp of Gov. Larry Hogan, “just get the damn shot,” so we can end this pandemic.
What is incomprehensible to me is why would you forgo the vaccination in lieu of trying a potentially deadly deworming drug that is given to an animal, but you won’t get vaccinated to avoid contracting COVID in the first place?
It goes beyond my imagination or understanding. Former President Donald Trump got the vaccination himself but in the very next breath says it’s OK if you don’t want to at a rally in Alabama on Saturday.
I talk to my unvaccinated friends and relatives weekly to tell them how much they are loved and owe it to themselves and the community to stop their foolishness and make an appointment. In some cities, such as Washington, D. C., you can make an appointment to get it administered in your home. The time for excuses is over.
Uneducated politicians are not doctors. Go to your family physician and ask questions to alleviate your fears, but do whatever it takes to save your own life, and that of your family and community. Avoid the tragedy of leaving your family devastated due to lack of inaction and ignorance.
Medical facilities across the country have no room for you. Others suffering from life-threatening ailments: heart attaches, strokes, cancer, and a laundry list of other diseases need the beds. Let’s put an end to our nurses and doctors who are unnecessarily risking their lives to save yours. They are exhausted don’t deserve what they are getting.
This country is now battling COVID harder than when it was first appeared nearly two years ago. I’ve lost friends and loved ones to this disease. It’s time to pull up your sleeve, and do what’s right.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says now that if everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine does so, we could rid this country of this deadly virus by the spring of 2022. Until that time, how many more will have to die — and for what? Wake up.
Joy Tyler is deputy editor of The Star Democrat.
