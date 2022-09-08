Susan Estrich

SUSAN ESTRICH

She is a medical student at Kabul University. On the video, widely shared on social media this week, she cries as she describes being forced to marry the Taliban’s Interior Ministry spokesman six months ago. “(He) beat me a lot. Every night he raped me.” She tried to escape and was turned back at the border and confined to an apartment by the Taliban. “These may be my last words. He will kill me, but it is better to die once than to die every time.” On the video, she says she fears being stoned to death as an infidel and begs to be rescued.

©2022 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.