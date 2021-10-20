Homemade soups are good any time of the year but especially when the weather becomes cooler. A friend of mine informed me that her church would soon be having a “Soup Sale” and that made my decision what this week’s column would contain. Get out that soup pot and make enough soup to also freeze a couple of containers!
Let’s start with the very popular CREAM OF CRAB SOUP. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a Dutch oven over low heat. Add 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, stirring until smooth. Cook about 1 minute, stirring constantly, and add 1 cup chicken broth, cooking another minute until thick and bubbly. Add one-pound back fin crab meat, 1 quart plus 1 cup half and half, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning. Cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes — do not boil — stirring constantly. Makes 2 quarts.
HAMBURGER BEAN POT SOUP. Heat 1 cup dried pinto beans and 3 cups water until boiling. Turn off heat and let stand for one hour tightly covered. Then simmer for 20 minutes. Add 2 cans of canned tomatoes, 1 cup diced celery, 1 cubed carrot, 1 diced potato, 1/2 cup uncooked rice, 1/2 cup chopped onion, and 1/2 pound hamburger that is browned and drained. Simmer for one hour in the bean pot. After one hour add a dash of chili powder, dash of basil, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1 beef bouillon cube and cook for another 10 minutes. Makes 3 quarts. You can use 1/2 pound browned and drained beef cubes instead of the hamburger. Makes 2 1/2 quarts.
BLACK BEAN SOUP. In a large saucepan sauté 1/4 cup chopped celery, 1 medium chopped onion, and 3 minced garlic cloves in 1 tablespoon olive oil until tender. Stir in three 14.5-ounce cans of chicken broth, two 15 ounce cans black beans, drained, one 16 ounce jar of salsa, 1 cup cooked long grain rice, and salt and pepper to taste. Heat thoroughly. You can serve with a dab of sour cream on each serving bowl if desired.
ITALIAN CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP. One tablespoon olive oil, 3 celery ribs (sliced), 3 medium carrots (sliced),1 large yellow onion chopped, 3 garlic cloves minced,1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 dried bay leaf, 6 cups chicken broth, 1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, 1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce, 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast cut into bite-size chunks, 8 oz. penne pasta and 3 cups fresh baby spinach leaves. Add the oil to a large soup pot and place over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add the celery, carrots, and onion. Cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Cook for 1 minute stirring often. Add the broth, diced tomatoes, and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil. Add the chicken and pasta. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the spinach leaves. Simmer for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pot from the heat. Let the soup rest for 5 minutes before serving.
CHEESY POTATO SOUP. In a large saucepan, sauté 1 chopped medium onion in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine. Add 6 medium peeled and cubed potatoes and 5 cups of water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir in 2 cups milk, one 10 ounce can cream of chicken soup, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper: heat through. Add one 12 ounce package of Velveeta or cheddar cheese and stir until the cheese is melted. When serving, garnish each bowl with parsley.
Enjoy today’s soup recipes, and next week we need to make Halloween treats.
