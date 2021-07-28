In our journey here, there are things that have the potential of blinding us as we go through life. Fear, grief, pain and sorrow, can make it seem so dark in life. Many people just live with the hurt of life, pushing through day by day, but not really knowing what direction they are going. Their vision of hope is gone. Is this you? The Lord wants you to hear His promise today.
In Isaiah 42:16 it says: “I will lead the blind by a way they did not know; I will guide them on unfamiliar paths. I will turn darkness into light before them and rough places into level ground. These things I will do for them, and I will not forsake them.”
Let your hope in the Lord be made alive today, through what you are hearing in this verse and not through what you are seeing in this world. God’s love for you is limitless, intense and direct. God calls you to consider His great love for you, in light of what your needs are today. Romans 8:32 says: “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not also with him freely give us all things?”
If God’s love for you is so great that He sent His son Jesus to die for your sins, so you could be saved from the coming wrath of God on this sinful world, then you can know that He will care for you now. Turn from your sin, put your trust in Jesus to forgive you, and live daily with your hope in this truth, that He will take care of you.
