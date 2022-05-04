Tomorrow May 5, is our National Day of Prayer. Since you are reading this article, let me pose a question for your consideration. What is the most effective way for us to pray for our country?
When I think of the complexity of problems we face nationally I don’t know where to begin. To be honest, my first impulse is to point my finger at some particular issue that screams the loudest, and there are many; however, when we do this, we avoid the obvious.
History gives us the example of a national leader who approached the problem in the best way. He prayed, “Search me, oh God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts! And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24). This man was David, the king of Israel from 1010 to 970 BC.
As we approach God to appeal for His help during this troubled time, let’s follow David’s example in prayer and focus the need for change with the person who looks at us in the mirror! It is impossible for us to please God or treat our family the way we should or display a genuine love for those we don’t agree with or be forgiving towards those who have hurt us unless our hearts are willing to be honest about our own sin and we are willing to change. God has given the promise that if we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive and cleanse from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9).
James 5:16 teaches us that the prayer of a righteous person has great power in God’s eyes, so effective prayer begins with a cleansed and forgiven heart. Once we experience God’s forgiveness we will be able to genuinely pray for God’s grace and mercy to be extended to others in need.
