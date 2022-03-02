In this article I would like to remind readers of how we are to react to the burdens of this life. First, we know that the Bible clearly teaches that we are to shoulder some burdens.
Galatians 6:5 “For every man shall bear his own burden.”
A burden is something that is carried. It is something that is emotionally difficult to bear. Let us remember that some burdens are put into lives for godly purposes and are profitable for God’s purposes and glory.
Secondly, we are to share some burdens. Galatians 6:2, “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” It is God’s plan for all of us to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Let us allow Him to work through us to bless others. Let us be reminded as members of the body of Christ that we are one in Christ and need one another. Let us always seek to be a blessing!
Thirdly, we are to “shift some burdens.” Psalm 55:22 “Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and He will sustain thee ; he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved . If we cast our burden upon the Lord.” He will either lighten our burden or strengthen our back.
“Be kind to everybody, because everybody is having a hard time,” is a familiar admonition.
The burdens of this life are real. We definitely need a relationship with Jesus Christ and honor Him as our Lord and Savior. God loves you and He always will! (John 3:16)
