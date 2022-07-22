DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is OK with us having separate bank accounts, but he insists on sharing an Amazon Prime account. I feel like this is almost as invasive because he feels the need to confront me about what’s on my wish list or in my shopping cart. This is the one of the reasons I did not want him to have my bank statement. Should I make my own Amazon Prime account without telling him about it? — Online Shopper

