DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is OK with us having separate bank accounts, but he insists on sharing an Amazon Prime account. I feel like this is almost as invasive because he feels the need to confront me about what’s on my wish list or in my shopping cart. This is the one of the reasons I did not want him to have my bank statement. Should I make my own Amazon Prime account without telling him about it? — Online Shopper
DEAR ONLINE SHOPPER: There are a couple of schools of thought on this. I heard one minister advise a couple about to get married that they should share bank accounts and all other financial accounts to keep their relationship connected and honest. I know plenty of other folks who suggest that you keep at least a little something to yourself, even if you do share some key accounts. I don’t think you should lie about it, but you can tell your husband that you do not like him interrogating you about your desires and choices; therefore, you will be opening your own account. Go ahead and do it. But at least you will have informed him.
I will add that you two may need to have a discussion that looks more broadly at how you spend money and what your financial goals are. Your husband may be worried about paying bills in the long term. You seem to dislike him questioning your spending habits. An open conversation about how you approach money at this stage in your marriage sounds like a wise decision as you think about today — and the future.
• • •Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
