If your church is like mine, the Old Testament scripture reading for this past Sunday began the story of Joseph in Genesis. And as you may well know, it is a story of ups and downs. Favored by his father, betrayed by his jealous brothers, sold into slavery, falsely accused and gifted by God in a unique way, Joseph’s is certainly a complex and complicated life filled with huge challenges and temptations.
How could someone in such crazy situations consistently make such good and holy decisions?
It is hard to comprehend until you realize the repeated phrase from the Genesis author that unlocks the secret to his life. We read multiple times through the story that “the Lord was with Joseph.”
How does this young man keep his integrity, his focus, his vision and his purity through all the adversity and challenge? He lived a life that reflected an absolute assurance that God was with him. When given the opportunity to fall to temptation with Potiphar’s wife, the Lord was with him.
When given the chance to be lost in despair in prison, the Lord was with him.
When given the chance to get revenge on his brothers, the Lord was with him.
And that knowledge helped him make wise and holy choices that blessed himself and others!
How might your life look different if you lived daily in the assured and absolute knowledge that the Lord was with you? How might your choices and decisions change? After all, our Lord’s departing words were “Behold, I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20).
