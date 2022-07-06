Pontius Pilate asked a question of Jesus that was rather direct and poignant to the situation he was facing. Jesus had just told Pilate that, “Everyone who is of the truth listens to me.” In response, Pilate asked, “What is truth?”
Pilate’s question is intriguing to this day in that one has to wonder if we can actually know truth. It seems that truth is increasingly elusive. Not because it does not exist. Rather truth has been subjected to the virtually infinite whims of perspective. Often one’s feelings, opinions, and thoughts, including likes and dislikes, will determine what we believe to be true. Truth is far too often subjective.
While the world and its ways are always subject to change at the whims of those in control, God and the Bible are not subject to change, though of course, many have and continue to try to change it and such changes are usually agenda driven. Truth is not subject to new whims or reimagining. It is not up for negotiation. The truth does not change. It is objective, not subjective.
Ultimately, the Bible is the perfect standard of truth. It defines truth as being absolutely reliable and enduring. The reason is quite simple: authentic, biblical truth is inextricably linked to the dependable, unchanging character of God. You can trust everything He says; He never lies; He always keeps His Word; He’s faithful to all His promises.
Thanks be to God we have the Bible! While I trust virtually nothing that I read or hear outside of the Bible without manifold verifications, I have studied the Word of God enough to trust it absolutely. It is our sole source of peace in a very tumultuous time. Recall what the Apostle Paul to the Philippian church: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
