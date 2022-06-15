I was always afraid of weapons as if one would blow up and take out both my eyes. I therefore ignored them. Conversely, while growing up, my brothers were aware of guns and gun safety because our father enjoyed skeet shooting and deer hunting. But for me I was more protective, call it old fashioned. I found it safer to play with Barbie dolls and bake brownies in the kitchen or my Suzy Bake Oven. I never wanted to own a gun or touch one.
But life changes and alters security. When I aged, I was told that my grandmother, while young and very pregnant, was raped in the basement of her apartment building while retrieving a crib for her baby. My sister was robbed and dragged while moving into her dormitory at the University of Notre Dame. Later she would be assaulted again in an attempted robbery while walking to a nearby department store with her infant tucked under her winter coat.
My father was savagely beaten at a motel when he left his room to fetch ice from the motel ice machine. Two young men overpowered him and took out a knife after beating him. If it were not for his friend hearing his cries, he would be dead. Even a nun in our community was not immune from crime.
But the strangest event had to do with me and my young son. In 1984, after moving into a new townhome community, my four-year-old little boy was taken off my porch by a female stranger who wanted a little boy. Frantic, I looked and yelled for him to no avail. I got nervous and knew that something really bad happened in the two minutes when I brought him a peanut butter sandwich and placed him on the porch to throw crumbs to the birds and the time I came outside with chocolate milk for him to drink. I had no idea in 1984 that we had a stalker — a label unfamiliar to me in 1984 — watching us. Someone who fantasized about my little boy being her little boy.
On that day, because all the neighbors were new ones, they did not know me personally, but several had noticed my son because of his blonde hair and fun disposition. As I searched for my son and begged folks to tell me if they had seen him, an elderly man said: “I saw crazy Linda go into her home holding the hand of a little boy with blonde hair.”
This man was willing to walk me to her home. While walking he kept reassuring me that things would be ok. Once there, he banged hard on the door and I will never forget what he yelled as he banged: “Linda, I know you are in there. If you do not open this door, I am getting my rifle and I am blowing this door off. I might just blow you away too.” Slowly the woman opened the door. The man pushed the door wide open with his foot, and I could see my son at the end of a room.
For every crime that occurs with no commensurate punishment, what message of deterrence does that send? What message of deterrence does it send to the perpetrator when bail rules have softened, and many prosecutors just do not care, and the perpetrator knows such?
My family will not wait around for rules to be enforced, for prosecutors and judges to punish those who create havoc and for the creation of stiffer penalties.
While we wait for changes in the United States, if they shall occur at all, I now will consider choosing to conceal and carry a firearm. I now choose to protect myself. The days of Barbie dolls and baking brownies are over.
Cathy Passmore Jarosz is a resident of Easton.
