It is nearly impossible to mentally digest all the earth-shaking events that have taken place in the last few years, both nationally and globally.
Entire communities in America have been destroyed by recent hurricane winds, tornadoes, and floodwaters. Wildfires out west have destroyed thousands of structures and millions of acres of land, and our ability to contain these devastating flames seems to be as effective as our success at stopping this ravaging pandemic.
Add to these natural disasters the erosion of our national strength evidenced by widespread political unrest, spiritual apostasy, and the crumbling of the most fundamental building block of society — the family — and we are left to experience the uncertainty of fear that leaves us unable to predict what will happen next.
Where is God in all of this and is He also wringing his hands in anxious uncertainty?
A Bible verse that many people are probably unfamiliar with gives us the answer: “The Lord sits enthroned over the flood. The Lord sits enthroned as king forever.” (Psalm 29:10)
There has never been a time in history when things seemed to be more out of control than when the earth was destroyed by the waters of the flood. Everything on earth was being demolished by rains which fell continuously for 40 days. Every living thing, with the exception of those eight people in the ark, died.
However, God was seated on His throne, sovereignty orchestrating all the events on our planet. The devastation, incited by the sinfulness of human beings, was being consequently reaped as God had warned. However, nothing about God or with God had changed. He was in complete control.
The solution to our current dilemma, as many-faceted as it is, is a complete return to our Creator. May God in mercy grant us repentance to turn from our sin and believe in Jesus Christ, our Savior. This doesn’t begin in Washington D.C.; it starts with the person sitting in your seat.
