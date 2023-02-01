I was encouraged by this article written by J.L. Canada and, with her permission, I share it with you. I hope you find it helpful as well. — Pastor Doug Morley, Greater Impact
Frequently, I wake up with a song in my head, usually an old hymn from my childhood. Today the hymn was “Is Your All on the Altar?” Truthfully, it is not one of my favorites because I remember my brokenhearted mother crying over a family loss, with the song playing in the background.
My scripture reading today was from Matthew 22:32-37. It is written, “And one of them, a lawyer, asked him a question testing him: Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law? And he said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the great and first commandment.”
The last sentence could have easily eliminated the word “all”. This small word adds a whole new dimension to the reading, “all” which is without any limitation.
In searching the scriptures for more references to this three-letter word, I found it to be used many times. However, in Matthew’s gospel Jesus is asking and answering for total commitment. The benefits of this ask are endless, His righteousness, goodness, strength, love, forgiveness, truth, and peace. Moses first wrote the words in Deuteronomy 6:5 after having been given the law. Jesus repeats them for all that will listen in the Gospels.
As written in the first refrain of my morning song:
“Is your all on the altar of sacrifice laid
“Your heart does the spirit control?
“You can only be blest,
“And have peace and sweet rest,
“As you yield Him your body and soul.”
The morning song is a sweet reminder that our Savior wants our all, our burdens, our broken heart, and our souls in exchange for Himself. Is your “all” on the altar?
