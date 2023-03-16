Susan Estrich

Israel is being torn apart by the political battle over an independent judiciary. If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing colleagues have their way, the courts will effectively serve at the will of the legislature, subject to being overruled and replaced by a one-vote majority. The purpose of the “reforms,” according to the critics, is to protect Netanyahu from the corruption charges he faces, and to clear the way for settlements free from judicial interference. Even the military has gotten involved in the protests, and the United States, while not openly taking a position, has called for “consensus” — which there isn’t.

