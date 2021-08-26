Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed the historic John Lewis Voting Rights Act, along party lines. The act that was created in 2020 calls for federal laws that would prohibit individual states from instituting voting tactics that would restrict African-Americans and others voters of color from strict and arcane requirements to their right to cast a vote.
Republican-ruled legislatures across the country for the past couple of years have sped up their agenda to block as many eligible voters as possible by imposing harsh voter identification requirements, eliminating early mail-in voting, purging massive numbers of eligible voters from the voting rolls, and using intimidation tactics such as making robocalls giving them incorrect polling information, or telling them if they vote they could face jail time and other dirty tricks, in an extreme effort to make sure their chances of losing are limited.
This signals an uphill battle that is brewing in the Senate where Republicans, to no one’s surprise, have vowed to prevent its passage in order for it to become the law of the land. As we witnessed during the tumultuous years of the Trump administration, with the Republicans, even the most decent legislation that allows all eligible Americans the right to vote is simply to much to ask — especially if it involves the voting rights of non-white voters.
Republicans have defined themselves as civil rights deniers, and they understand the only way they can win an election is to eliminate the rights of others.
As the past four years have shown us, the conservative political movement is hell bent on making sure that our political system is simply a toy to be played with to suit their own need to maintain power by any means necessary. They have abandoned their previous platforms of having a smaller federal government, and less spending on entitlement programs.
The 2020 Census show an increasingly diverse America based on the figures that were recently released showing nearly all groups identifying themselves as being two or more races is up by a staggering 276% - that’s 33.8 million people, up from 9% since 2010. Those identifying themselves as white alone declined by 8.6%.
It’s time for Senate Republicans to behave like Americans and support this critical legislation that gives everyone the right to vote. This country was created on the ideas that every man is created equal, are entitled to justice and liberty for all.
Joy Tyler is deputy editor of The Star Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.