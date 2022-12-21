Let heaven and nature sing! Praise the Lord, everybody. Christmas greetings and a healthy new year to all. In the midst of our joys we have experienced trails, test, suffering and loss, but God, Our merciful loving Savior, has kept us to see another winter and Christmas to celebrate the love and closeness of family, the birth of Jesus, our Christ and King.
This time of the year there is an excitement in the air. Laughter and conversation seems to be easier, even among strangers. The holiday displays and decorations seem to bring a calm and flicker of hope during the hurriedness of life. Children and adults alike take in the beauty and uniqueness of Christmas decorations in the yards and stores. Oh the wonder of creating precious moments and memories that warm the hearts in a special way. The wonder of it all, if only it could last, if only it could be everyday. My friends it can be — this can last all year. The joys of Christmas go beyond the displays and decorations.
It’s a matter of the heart, and Jesus IS the reason. The prophet Isaiah gave us good news, “Unto us a child is born, a son is given, he is the Wonderful Counselor, the Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6). He was born of a virgin named Mary who was chosen by God for this special ministry. She brought forth her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger. (Luke 2:7). This great joy and Wonder was shared with Shepherds then, and is still shared with us today. (Luke 2:10-14)
Today we experience the hope, peace, joy and love of this season because of the gift of Jesus, who was so freely given. The lights, the trees, the gifts, the music, all serve as a visual to make the wonder more alive in our hearts. This is not a one day occurrence, a moment or season in time. This is for eternity. All we feel, see and experience is because of Jesus. He alone is the true meaning and reason for the season.
The wonder of it all can be summed up in John 3:16-17, “God so loved the world, he gave us his only son, that we not perish,” he didn’t come to condemn us but to draw us unto himself that we might be saved. As John the Baptist declared, “Behold the Lamb of God.“ (John 1:29)
As we celebrate and share the true love of Christmas there is no better time than now to receive the eternal gift of Salvation. Make Jesus a wonder in your life and a wonder in your soul. A blessed Christmas to you and your family near and far. Remember Jesus Is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!
