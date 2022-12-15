Susan Estrich

SUSAN ESTRICH

It doesn’t sound like much, but President Joe Biden is doing better on Main Street. His overall approval ratings have been slowly improving since August, when gas prices finally settled down and Biden won congressional approval for the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the fourth quarter poll conducted by CNBC and Survey Monkey, Biden’s approval rating is going up for the first time in the eight quarters of his presidency — up to, OK this doesn’t sound great, but 34% among small business owners. He stopped a streak of six straight quarterly declines.

©2022 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.