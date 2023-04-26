The Caroline County Ministerial Associations, together with the National Day of Prayer Task Force, are preparing to hold a Caroline County National Day of Prayer event on the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. May 4 at the Caroline County Courthouse green in Denton.
Those from all walks of community life are invited to be in attendance and participate. Prayers will be offered for those in business, churches, education, families, first responders, government, the media and our military.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and America is facing one of the most pivotal times in our history. The threat of war, political and social unrest, violence out of control, and a general sense of uncertainty fills our hearts with fear. It is way past time for us to repent of our sins and return to God who moved upon our founding fathers to establish a “nation under God.” God has not changed; His word has not changed; but America has changed, and we are reaping the seeds of disobedience and rebellion that we have sown.
Please join us as Caroline County has this opportunity to come together to call on God in prayer, appealing to Him who alone can give us the help we so desperately need. Patriotic and sacred music will be performed, Christian Jensen, the chaplain of the Maryland Senate, will give the keynote address, and the National Day of Prayer proclamation from Governor Wes Moore will be read. A light lunch will be available for those who attend.
