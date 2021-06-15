June 19th in Easton will bring a rally intended to express the determination of black and white citizens of Talbot County to remove the Talbot Boys statue from the County Courthouse grounds while celebrating the final demise of slavery in 1865 as it was announced to last group of former slaves in Texas. We will assemble at 11:00 am near 219 Marlboro Ave. in Easton, and will march to the County Courthouse for a rally there at noon.
The correlation of the Juneteenth events is clear. Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, former slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally told they were free although they were treated as virtual slaves for a century afterward throughout the South. In Easton, a half-century after Appomattox, the Talbot Boys statue bearing the Confederate flag was erected at the height of the Jim Crow era. In Talbot County, Jim Crow meant denying hundreds of Black Union veterans, their families and generations of African-Americans, the ability to own land, become fully educated, run businesses or appreciate their full civil rights and equal justice – while brutalizing those who resisted.
The names of the 82 Confederate soldiers who fought for the Confederate cause celebrate the overt message of Jim Crow bigotry, racism and white supremacy as symbolized by the bronze battle flag atop the statue. Resistance to its removal is based largely upon removal of the flag. Resistance is based upon disinformation, myths and outright falsehoods.
Supporters of the statue have worked to vilify President Abraham Lincoln to excuse the treasonous actions of the Confederate soldiers and some key local secessionist leaders. Today, Talbot Boys’ supporters seek to misinform the public to sympathize with the 82 Confederates who abandoned their neighbors, their county, their state and their country to support the army that was fighting to tear the country asunder and permanently establish slavery for all time.
Without any basis in fact, those who seek to maintain the Confederate flag in its current place have created a deceptively false narrative based upon willfully misleading assumptions and they support the absurd “Unity” suggestion of adding a US soldier and flag to the current monument – so long as the Confederate flag can remains present.
It’s as if three Republican County Council members somehow do not, or cannot, comprehend the nationwide actions taken throughout the former Confederate states to remove the flag and most other Confederate monuments as a result of the racist atrocities committed by white supremacists in the recent past. These people act as if Talbot County is located some Never-Never Land that isn’t affected by the ugly realities of systemic racism and overt white supremacy in Talbot County, Maryland, USA in 2021.
Only a small minority of Talbot County supported the Confederacy during the Civil War. However, it included a handful of wealthy and influential people. In reality, between 350 and 400 white men from Talbot fought for the Union and 673 US Colored troops from Talbot also fought for the Union, for anyone fantasizing about Talbot County ever being a Confederate stronghold.
It is a pathetic smokescreen to accuse President Lincoln of causing Talbot County to fall into a state of secession. The number of Talbot’s white Union soldiers is at least 4 to 5 times higher than the Confederates. The wealthy citizens, who were predominantly secessionists, profited substantially during the war. Bank deposits at Easton National Bank quadrupled between 1861 and 1865 due largely to the demand for crops, manufacturing and livestock and commerce created by the Union war effort which secessionists profited from even as they whined about Lincoln.
General Tilghman’s immediate and utterly treasonous proclamation after the April 19, 1861 Baltimore Riot was made without any authority of his superior officers in the state militia. He called for state militia troops under his command to defend Marylanders and their “property” (read slaves) against the soldiers of the US Government. He ignored the reality that the Union troops were seeking only to defend Washington, DC, and were themselves attacked by the secessionist mob. He was essentially calling for his militia to rebel against the US Government while no other officer in the state did so. Judge Richard Carmichael of the US Circuit Court for the Eastern Shore area brazenly undermined any effort by federal troops to suppress secessionist activities until he was removed in May, 1862. He acted as if Talbot was part of the Confederacy. Secessionists saw anything done by Lincoln as oppression.
The six-man “Committee” that organized and developed the plans for the Talbot Boys statue were all former Confederates/secessionists or from prominent secessionist families. Just as the Confederacy’s Planter Aristocracy was able to create a crisis of fear in the slave states in 1860-61 at the election of Lincoln, history repeated itself in Talbot County in 1916.
Just as full civil rights took a century after Appomattox to mature into the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that century of oppression symbolized by the KKK adoption of the Confederate flag as its banner, the time to exorcise this ugly symbol in Talbot County, Maryland, is here now. Confederate symbols/statues throughout the former Confederate states have largely been removed from places of honor by citizens and political leaders who have come to recognize that the flag is anathema to our nation’s principles, ideals and laws. The time has come for three of our five elected county leaders to live up to their responsibility to act on their obvious duty to the community as a whole and to stop adhering to the myths and falsehoods of the Lost Cause.
Thus, we celebrate the events of June 19th, 1865, and gather to remind our local leaders of our demands and their responsibility to move the Talbot Boys statue elsewhere with no further delay.
We welcome all who support moving the Talbot Boys Monument to join us in this crusade and to recognize the historic Juneteenth holiday. Meet us at 11:00 am for the march to the County Courthouse.
Mickey Terrone is a member of the Move the Monument Coalition and lives in Oxford.
