In times of trouble, some people turn away from God, and some turn on Him — they get angry. And then there those who turn to Him — but that’s only in times of trouble! I used to be one of those. “God, if you help me out of this mess, I’ll do better.” The funny thing is, God was probably saying, “No, you won’t. But I love you anyway…and I’ll help you out. And you will know that I am God.”
In good times and in bad, it’s good to simply trust God, and know that He is working for our benefit. In good times and bad, reach out to God. Just take one step.
God is always reaching out to us, even when we aren’t reaching out to Him. In the Old Testament book of Job, one of Job’s friends, Zophar, told him, “If you direct your heart rightly, you will stretch out your hands towards (God).” When we do this, Zophar said, “You will forget your misery. You will remember it as waters passed away, and your life will be brighter than noonday…you will have confidence because there is hope; you will be protected and take your rest in safety (Job 11:13-18, NIV).”
You see, when we take that one step closer to God, He will not take one step towards us. He will not even meet us halfway. No, when we take that one step towards God, He will come the rest of the way to meet us! With one step, God will become a part of our lives.
Take that one step today. Take it without hesitation, and with anticipation. Just take one step closer to God, and get ready for His blessings to fall on you like rain.
