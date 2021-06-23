“This is the day which the Lord hath made we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Ps. 118:24
Greetings, blessings and health to all! We are so grateful and praise the Lord for how he has kept us and made ways for us. Looking back over the past 12 plus months there just aren’t words enough to say, “Thank You, Lord.” He’s been so good and will forever be. World events and personal events have touched and changed our lives in ways that we’ve not experienced before. It’s my prayer that we have all taken the necessary time to seek the Lord and draw closer to him.
When we truly cast our cares upon him he will sustain us and carry us through. We come to know him intimately and not just on the surface. We understand and accept that his ways are not our ways. I can personally say that there are some things I would not have chosen, but let me add that I’ve grown in Christ because of it. All things work for the good in Christ Jesus.
When we realize that all of our help comes from the Lord, that it is he who is keeping us, we can rest and rejoice knowing he has it all in control. Don’t struggle. God’s grace is sufficient!
The pandemic, loss of jobs, daily activities and events put on hold, our worship services this all caused us to adjust and readjust. As we now seem to have turned the corner, or placed a comma in the awakening events, let us continue to look up and keep our eyes on Jesus. He does not slumber nor sleep. The Lord will preserve thee, watch over your going out and coming in with great love and care. All that concerns you, concerns Him.
Be encouraged, “There’s no turning back now.” We are the sons and daughters of the most high God, purchased fully with His precious blood. The sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that shall be revealed. Remain faithful, hold on and hold out
If God be for us, who can be against us. There’s no turning back. We are more than conquerors. Be all the more persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor powers, pandemic, separation, distress, confusion, loss of job, can’t see the forest for the trees … none of these things shall separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. In spite of what it may look like, “There’s no turning back now!” When we have Jesus, He’s enough; He’s all we need. I speak life, renewed faith and hope to you all. Jesus loves you and so do I.
Scripture reading Psalm 121 and Romans 8:38-39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.