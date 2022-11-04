The Democratic Party is like a hundred-thousand passenger cruise ship heading for any port with enough billionaires to make them feel comfortable. The passengers on the boat are well heeled, elite liberals. Every member of the crew is a political operative, and along with the captain refuse to respond to any messages of distress from those too poor to afford tickets. This cruise gets good press because the owners of the press are also the ones who supply the diesel fuel for the ship. The trip enhances their reputation and guarantees their privilege. What could go wrong?

