The Democratic Party is like a hundred-thousand passenger cruise ship heading for any port with enough billionaires to make them feel comfortable. The passengers on the boat are well heeled, elite liberals. Every member of the crew is a political operative, and along with the captain refuse to respond to any messages of distress from those too poor to afford tickets. This cruise gets good press because the owners of the press are also the ones who supply the diesel fuel for the ship. The trip enhances their reputation and guarantees their privilege. What could go wrong?
How long will Democratic voters be taken for this corrupt ride? How many Democrats will continue to choke down the self-righteous partisan pablum that contains no substance or significant benefits for everyday Americans? Some Democrats are simply indifferent, but many in the membership still believe in the ability of government to improve the quality of life for all Americans. These Democrats genuinely care about those who are struggling. They want to see something happen, yet when nothing happens, they fall silent and blame Republicans for the incompetence and callousness of their unaccountable leadership.
Republicans have no substance and no direction either, but they’ve got angry. Many blindly follow an ego stroking, fantasy promoting clown, who cares little for his country and less for its people. They are conservative except when it comes to spending money to enhance and protect the wealth of the wealthy. They promote opportunistic morality and propose “freedom” enhancing sacrifice for the struggling. If you want nothing, and you want for nothing but are mad as hell about immigration and abortion then the Republican tent is for you. Just don’t expect better communities and the kind of safety and stability we have known for the last 70 years as a consequence. The result of doing nothing at this point is dangerous destabilization overseen by a police state.
Look for a minute at how partisan alignment has changed and why. The Democratic Party, traditionally the home of unionized and working Americans, has been hemorrhaging middle class and minority voters. Many of the same ones that flocked to Obama because he appeared to offer so much promise turned to Trump to express their anger at the failure of the Democratic congress and president to deliver anything substantial for the people who needed it the most. And Democratic party members, who, more than their Republican counterparts, believe in the potential of government to make a difference, stood by and watched as Joe Biden (Obama Part 2) got nominated and elected.
The spirit of independence so crucial to the development of this country must be expressed in the coming election. Vote against incumbents. Chris Van Hollen, Andy Harris and anyone else who has held multiple-terms in office during this era of do-nothing government. You don’t have to be a registered independent to vote independently. The lame-stream media, under the direction of their corporate/partisan minders condescendingly refer to independents as left-leaning or right-leaning. Be an independent leaning Democrat or Republican and vote the bums out. Even if this means an opening for those you consider the opposition, we need to be rid of the Pelosis and McConnells and replace them with true representatives of the people.
On a local level this is even more important. Vote for the new, the fresh, the uncorrupted; it can’t be worse than the tried and truly corrupted. There is an old word that is reemerging today. It may have been tainted in the past by demagogues like Huey Long and Donald Trump, but it deserves another look. That word is populist. In the current environment a populist is a politician or journalist who serves and advocates for everyday citizens. Not one who supports hand-outs but one who supports government assistance to enhance equal opportunity for struggling American families. Programs like universal health care, subsidized child-care, family leave, a living wage, the right to organize and bargain with corporate monopolies on a level field, a tax on stock transactions, and total drug legalization.
Populist thinking is being expressed by a new class of media personalities like, Joe Rogan, Jon Stewart, Andrew Yang (Forward Party), Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball on Breaking Points, and Ryan Grim, Emily Jashinsky, Robbie Souave and the incisive and articulate Brianna Joy Gray on Rising/The Hill. These are not divisive voices of the left or right, but rather journalists who report in the interest of everyday American people. Their goal, interwoven with their journalism, is more transparency, a better quality of life for all Americans, and a stable democracy for themselves and their children.
We need to ignore the consequences of who gets the consolation prize and vote against incumbents. Vote for the new while you agitate and advocate for structural political reform that is more likely to bring quality leadership over time and return some of the stolen power to the public. Ranked-choice voting, open primaries, an election holiday, non-partisan redistricting, initiative, and referendum are some of the best options. We must shake the money tree of politics until its rotten fruit is turned into compost to nurture a new era of government that functions for all Americans. The American people deserve better than culture wars and fear mongering which is what really trickles down from billionaires.
Barring unanticipated changes, the Democratic Party is in its death throes. Look no further than the latest exchange of letters between the so called “progressives” and the moderate dems. The supposedly progressive Democrats expressed resistance to the U.S. underwriting an endless war in Ukraine, suggesting a link be made between military support and peace negotiations. In the meantime, the American armaments industry in tandem with the mainstream media monopoly has made sure that Russia is so demonized that any consideration of peace is tantamount to treason. The letter was promptly withdrawn. When most Americans, and especially Democrats, favor some path to peace as opposed to never-ending war, what does this tell us about the corrupt direction of the Democratic Party? Better that the campaign contributions keep flowing while Ukrainians and Russians keep dying than, heaven forbid, some kind of peace should break out! Lean independent.
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
