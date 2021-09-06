In 2011, in an effort to extend protections for cannabis patients, I asked a former state senator for specific legal protections and for the formation of a cannabis commission. With the legal protections being enough for me, I simply watched as the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission was established, and began its work to safely provide medical cannabis to patients. I truly believed the commission would do the right things, in the interest of patients. I now know this to be absolutely false. Not at any time has the commission looked out for the patients first — it’s always been about the money.
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission has always provided a reasonable expectation of medical-grade cannabis for its patients. Unfortunately, by allowing cultivators to use light emitting diode, or LED, grow-light systems, they are inhibiting their own ability to effectively produce medicine from the cannabis plant.
These unamplified, unfocused lasers do little, or even prevent, in the production of medicine from the cannabis plant, other than conform to their tight flower policy. The wave form, being square, direct and unrelenting, triggers a fight or flight response. With flight not being an option, the plant fights by producing seeds. This is done by producing male pollen sacs, in the calyx, beside the pistol, and as a result of the tightening of the flower, it pollinates itself. The plant thinks the LED lights are trying to kill them.
After notifying cultivators of their greedy incompetence, and dispensaries for their ignorance of seed in the products they sold for years, the anger of the industry was unleashed on me, an apparent effort to silence my seed complaints. This belligerent verbal assault was not committed to dispute my claims. In fact, certain employees throughout the industry have been instructed not to discuss this issue with me, for fear of repercussions. They just do not want to admit the systemic and systematic fraud within their industry.
I have memorialized my concerns to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and with the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), with both letters being forwarded to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. It’s sad that the very entity I accused of dereliction of duty is now the only oversight on this matter. Had the commission acted in good faith, this issue would have been resolved. Yet the commission has refused to acknowledge the presence of seeds, or any action to correct industry failures.
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission only cares about the money they collect from us. They claim to be a medical cannabis commission, but with LED grow lights in use, medical cannabis is not possible, and the commission is aware of this simple truth. They are subjecting all cannabis patients to exploitation, willingly.
Cannabis patients of Maryland, you are being exploited by LED cultivators, and the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is complicit in this behavior. They are betting all cannabis flower users are ignorant, naive or just plain stupid. Stand up for your integrity. Boycott this commission, and their coconspirators, for their insolence. Demand retribution for the willfully inflicted abuse we continuously suffer.
This industry was created for all you patients, not the greedy who have zero interest in your health. Remember that.
Anthony Buckler lives in White Plains.
