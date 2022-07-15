Abortion is a hot button issue today and will remain so for the foreseeable future. We hear “my body, my choice” from the left and protect the unborn at all costs from the right. These positions are treated as intractable and non-negotiable by both sides. When referring to each other both are equally judgmental and harsh in their depiction of their opponents. The constitution is silent on the topic of abortion but is cited by wildly divergent Supreme Court majorities to arrive at completely different decisions.
This ideology driven situation has left our country in a state of perplexing paralysis. On the abortion front give credit where it is due. The “Right to Life” movement has worked long, hard, persistently, and patiently to accomplish their goal. They have succeeded with a strategy that included long-term, grassroots, strategic planning and intense effort. On the Pro-Choice side you hear little more effort than it takes to complain to others who share your complaint. It’s called preaching to your choir of choice!
Here a mobilized, motivated minority has won the day and the opposition does nothing more than scream: undemocratic, anti-woman, unconstitutional, tyranny of the minority, etc. The Democratic Party is full of lip service and little else. This is another case of the U.S. Congress punting all real decisions to the Courts in a cowardly attempt to avoid blame for themselves. We live under a do-nothing government that operates according to its own selfish design and we the people appear to accept it as good enough?
Look at the condition of our governance from the point of view of “my body, my choice.” This is the mantra of the liberal left and feminism — but wait! Not long ago when we were in the middle of a pandemic, these same people wanted to vaccinate everyone’s body. They shamed those who claimed it was their choice whether to inject an artificial, foreign substance into their bodies or not. The argument for vaccines is built on the religion of science and the argument against abortion is based in the science of religion, and each are right and wrong in their own way. What to do?
We all trust that we can be right some of the time, but the first step toward positive momentum is to admit that we can be wrong some of the time too. With this in mind, instead of thinking ideologically let’s think in terms of what’s practical. The U.S. Constitution is a document conceived in the practical. Our nation has cherished and also changed the document to accommodate the changing needs and values of our society.
The basic premise of the Constitution is that power ultimately resides in the electorate, and should be applied to ensure security, safety, prosperity, peace and justice for all Americans. It talks about unity, and we have worked and fought to preserve national unity. The constitution does not call for a perfect unity, but rather a “more perfect union.” It appears as if our leaders are headed toward a more complete division.
These words demonstrate the pragmatism of the founders. It’s written into every paragraph. They had no inclination to be ideological because they wanted the union to work. Today both major political parties are broken because they are committed to cultural ideology. The leadership has retreated into a self-righteous sanctum of greed and corruption, and no one is demanding they come out and do the work of the people.
If that leadership, our government, had been functioning, we would have reacted to the pandemic like a people united, looking to maximize both prosperity and life, utilizing every means possible in a nationwide effort. Instead, we were encouraged to divide into hostile ideological camps that weakened each other at the expense of both lives (one of the highest mortality rates in the world) and prosperity (low economic activity because of massive lockdowns). Neither of these results had to happen. Other democracies like Taiwan, Germany and Australia led the way with measures that, emulated by the U.S. government, could have vastly reduced the devastation we experienced here. We opted for our own counter-productive tribal approach which made it impossible to deal with the crisis effectively (Detailed in Danielle Allen’s new book: “Democracy in the time of Coronavirus”).
Abortion is a similar story that played out over a longer period of time. Self-righteous ideology was encouraged by both political parties on either side of the issue, and the result was a divisive decision that is generating a less perfect union with possible dire consequences for the future. The consensus shared by most Americans is that fewer abortions are desirable. At the same time Americans don’t want the right of women to control of their own bodies taken away. These two goals are not mutually exclusive which both left and right would have you believe. The preferences of the U.S. public however were not acknowledged or respected by political leaders. Congress deferred to a judicial cult of ideologues whose judgment cannot be challenged in any election. All this only highlights the impotence of a corrupt government that is the real sickness in America today.
This highlights the lack of public representation in our democratic process which allows candidates to be elected in closed primaries in gerrymandered districts with a tiny fraction (sometimes as low as 4%) of the voting population. Such “elected” officials are only accountable to the most extreme ideological members of their party. This is the case in our own state of Maryland.
The American public must reject the voices of a rigged political establishment supported by a monopoly managed mainstream media. The Forward Party, a new and independent option to our red-blue duopoly, has the right idea. As a people we need to focus on what is practical — neither left or right, but forward! Check out Andrew Yang and his gang at www.forwardparty.com. It is time to accept the failure of both the Republicans and the Democrats in favor of something in which we can all move ahead with, instead of moving into darker bunkers. We can stop complaining and start doing something for change even when it involves a risk. Without risk there can be no progress. Without progress we are just another empire in inevitable decline.
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
