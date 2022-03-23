“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
Lent is a very important season. During this time we earnestly recount all that God accomplished through the work of Jesus Christ. We go through this period every year in the life of the church, but often, we forget, or sometimes we never knew what this time of year is all about. Lent is a 40-day period of focus on penitence and preparation for the resurrection event of Easter.
Although the Lenten season is not prescribed in the Bible, fasting, penitence, almsgiving, and exercises of the faith are! However, what seems all too typical is that those things we choose to do are largely relaxed. For example, adding five minutes to your daily devotional exercises or imposing minor dietary restrictions and calling it fasting misses the point. Add two hours to your Bible reading and prayer (read: turn off the TV or put phone down). Fast for an entire day once or even twice a week. Maybe do both!
But, and it’s a big one, do not fall into the same trap the Pharisees did who fasted and looked it (see Matthew 6:16-18). That misses the point. God knows the motivation of your heart and that is what is important to God. Are you doing these things during lent to glorify God or to glorify self? Are you doing these things to adhere to a tradition without any real understanding of why such things are done, or are you doing these things to glorify God, to instill personal discipline, and enhance your relationship with the Father? I pray that this Lenten season would be a holy and sacred time of preparation for the celebration of the greatest day in human history; the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
