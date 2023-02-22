The Lenten season begins today and continues for 40 days, not including Sundays, ending on Holy Saturday, which is the Saturday before Easter, April 9.
- By REV. DANIEL T. GEDMAN St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
The United Methodist Book of Worship states that “Ash Wednesday emphasizes a dual encounter: we confront our own mortality and confess our sin before God within the community of faith. The form and the content of the service focus on the themes of sin and death in the light in the light of God’s redeeming love in Jesus Christ … and the imposition of ashes can be a powerful nonverbal and experiential way of participating in the call to repentance and reconciliation.”
Ashes are a sign of mortality and repentance. The uses of ashes dates back to ancient Jewish tradition and often were associated with sacrifices, mourning and fasting. A person would properly express grief, humiliation and repentance sitting in ashes or placing them on the head. Today, ashes symbolize the same meanings though the ceremonial customs have largely vanished. The one exception to this is Ash Wednesday.
During this Holy season of Lent, we earnestly recount all that God accomplished through the work of Jesus Christ. We experience this period every year in the life of the church, but often, we forget, or sometimes we never knew what this time of year is about. The Dictionary for United Methodists defines Lent as a 40-day period of focus on penitence and preparation for the Resurrection Event of Easter. Today, we tend to observe Lent as a time of penance by abstaining from festivals, almsgiving, devoting additional time to exercises of the faith and fasting.
I pray that this Lenten season would be a holy and sacred time of preparation for the celebration of the greatest day in human history; the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
