Greetings and blessings in the name of our most high God. A happy and healthy May and beyond to everyone. Know that Jesus loves you, and so do I. We are living in the last days. The signs are all around us. The writing is on the wall (Daniel 5:25).
We are closer today than ever before for the return of Christ. War is raging on home and foreign soil. War of all kinds and sorts. Health war, mental war, social war, economic war, drug war, identity war, gun war, political war and spiritual war. As we count the years as months, and count the months as weeks, count the weeks as days — any day now we’ll be going home.
Get ready! Get ready! Get ready! There is a cry in my spirit that I put forth in the land to all that have ears to hear, “Let the church arise and God's glory be revealed.“ We are stronger together.
We have journeyed through the season of Lent and Easter, as we now look forward to Pentecost, I pray it is with great expectation. God desires to pour out again and again just as he did at the birth of his church in the book of Acts. He has a fresh anointing for his church and his people. Without it we cannot effectively fulfill the work of the kingdom nor hear the cries of those in need. Lord send the Holy Ghost with fire.
There are many challenges and struggles in the land today. They are real and frightening; they cannot be ignored. God is calling his church even more today back to holiness. Yes, it rains on the just as well as the unjust, but be of good courage for we have overcome the world through Jesus Christ. We are in the world but live and operate from a kingdom perspective. We live, teach and encourage that we are not defeated, but have the victory.
Our God can do anything but fail. This once perfect world that was entrusted to mankind is now broken and decaying due to human era and lust, fleshy desires and pride. Our world and nations do not hold the answers nor the cure. We are in a sad state but a good place. We have been set up for a great move of God and a tremendous harvest. It’s the time and season for signs, wonders and miracles. The world needs to see them, experience them, and turn from its wicked ways that the land be healed.
“Let the church arise and God's glory be revealed." These Biblical accounts still speak today: the woman with the issue of blood (Luke 8:43-48), the woman bent over for 18 years (Luke 13:10-13), the man with the withered hand (Mark 3:1-5), the man living among the tombs (Mark 5:3-15).
The miracles of Jarius' daughter raised (Mark 5:39-42), the Shuammites son raised (2 Kings 4:32-37), feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:18-21), Peter walks on water (Matthew 14:27-33), Peter preaches, 3,000 souls are saved (Acts 2:38-43).
We have a promise! Greater works shall we do. What are we waiting for when we have Jesus! Pentecost is upon us. There is suddenly expectation in the atmosphere. Let’s desire to be filled afresh to complete the work and assignment given by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Lord Jesus, I pray your healing, protection and deliverance for your people and this nation.
