Ephesians 4:31-32 tells us to “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other just as in Christ, God forgave you” (NIV)
In this passage the Apostle Paul gives us seven things that we, believers in Christ, need to “Get rid of” and he is specific when he says “Get rid of ALL” of them.
Now when I look at this list I believe that it is just the tip of the iceberg when we look at our lives today, there are so many more negative emotions, feelings, and attitudes we carry around with us.
Where do they all come from? Do we wake up in the morning and say “Today I am going to be angry and bitter all day” We are bitter and angry because of the rage and bitterness and brawling and slander and all forms of malice that we are holding on to from our past.
There are a couple of practical steps that have helped me and I hope will help you too. The first is to LET GO. But let go of what?
We have to identify the cause of our negative emotions and that can be tough. Start with bringing the process to the Lord in prayer, and ask Him to reveal any areas you are holding back. You can ask your close and trusted friends to help you identify obvious areas of trouble or blind spots you may be missing, and you can seek professional help from counselors or advisors.
Once you have identified your “baggage” if you will, you have to, in the famous words from the song by Idina Menzel “LET IT GO.”
God has a plan for you that is much bigger than just letting it go and being done, He is interested in healing, restoring, and seeing you walk in freedom!
In the book of Colossians, the apostle Paul says you have been rescued from the dominion of darkness — that you and I share in the inheritance of the saints in the kingdom of light. Things like bitterness, anger, malice, slander, unforgiveness, etc., are characteristics of the worldly system but not the kingdom of light. When we identify and recognize rotten fruit — baggage — we need to bring it into the light. We need to confess and ask forgiveness or in some cases extend forgiveness to others. And God, who is faithful and just, forgives and purifies.
I know this all sounds amazing and wonderful, who doesn’t want to walk in the freedom of the light — unhindered by excess baggage?
I want to draw your attention to the words of Jesus in John 10:10. This is what Jesus explains to the disciples: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” The enemy wants to steal, kill and destroy you.
One of the ways this can be accomplished is by weighing you down with so much trouble and baggage through life that you simply cannot move forward. But Jesus has come that we might experience abundant and full life in the light of the kingdom.
Trust today that God has a plan and a purpose for your life. That He will work it all together for good. There are many situations in which the enemy has meant for evil, but God will use them for good in your life. Throw off the baggage that is weighing you down, run the race for freedom, and live in the light.
