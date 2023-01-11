Anyone who’s grown up with video games knows that a lot of them come with a structural hierarchy of progress. You find the tomb, you defeat the monster, you collect the loot and maybe the clue to the next part of the journey, and then you move on to the next level. It’s a simple, graspable way to assess where you are in contrast with where you need to be.
It’s called “leveling up!”
If the Apostle Paul were writing to us today, I think he would use the term “leveling up” to talk about our relationship with Jesus Christ and our progress in the faith.
Listen to what he says in Philippians 3:12-14: “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Pressing on and leveling up is not only what it takes to win a video game, it’s what it takes to win the game of life.
For Paul, leveling up meant becoming more like Jesus Christ in his thoughts, in his words, and in his actions. It meant giving up everything this world has to offer to know Jesus more deeply. It meant acknowledging Jesus as his only hope for life abundant and eternal. Indeed, for Paul, leveling up meant being willing to sacrifice, to suffer, and to become like Jesus “in his death,” so as to attain “the resurrection from the dead” (v.11).
And the same is true for us. Winning the game of life is to experience life abundant and eternal through Jesus Christ our Lord.
So, as we enter a new year, how will you press on in your faith? What will you do to level up? What is your next step as a follower of Jesus Christ? Even Paul acknowledges room for growth in his personal and spiritual life. So, what do you need to do in 2023 to draw closer to God, to become more like Christ, to allow God to fulfill His plan and purpose in you?
May the desire to “win the prize for which God has called YOU heavenward in Christ Jesus” motivate you to LEVEL UP this year!
