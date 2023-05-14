Having reached, and now surpassed, my allotted three score and 10, I find myself thinking about how much I have to be thankful for. In addition to a loving wife, our caring community, and good health, one of the many blessings I’ve received is the gift of reading, the opportunities for vicarious travel it has afforded me, the sense of lives lived (both fictional and historic) in addition to my own, the knowledge, however scant, that has accrued, and yes, one hopes, at least a modicum of end-of-life wisdom. But it has also served, from time to time, as a life saver.

