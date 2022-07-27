The summer heat is here and almost unbearable at times. Hydration is a must when working outside in this heat. Drinking water helps us to stay hydrated and helps quench our thirst. I drink a lot of water when I am outside in the heat. The last thing I want to drink is something that is warm or hot. Ice water is the drink that brings refreshment to me in the heat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.