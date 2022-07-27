The summer heat is here and almost unbearable at times. Hydration is a must when working outside in this heat. Drinking water helps us to stay hydrated and helps quench our thirst. I drink a lot of water when I am outside in the heat. The last thing I want to drink is something that is warm or hot. Ice water is the drink that brings refreshment to me in the heat.
I remember being in the Dominican Republic in July 2012 for a missions’ trip and it was an amazing trip. One aspect that I remember well was the intense heat. It was difficult to get cooled down since we were outside so much and water was so vitally important. It literally gave life to me and the rest of the team that was serving there. And so we looked forward to the moments when we could gain some refreshment for our life from the bottled water. This need for water reminds me of an event in John 4 in the word of God.
It was over 2,000 years ago when Jesus was traveling through Samaria. It really wasn’t the shortest route for that trip but He chose to go thru Samaria because He knew there would be a woman at the well who needed a drink of water. But the water Jesus offered her was not for her physical thirst, it was for her spiritual thirst. Matter of fact, He told her that the water He was offering would cause her to never thirst again. By the end of their conversation, she had experienced salvation and Jesus quenched her spiritual thirst forever. Just as our body thirsts for water, so our soul thirsts for God.
We have to drink water on a regular basis for our physical body. But in order to satisfy the thirst of our soul, we need only one drink from the water (“salvation”) that Jesus offers and our soul’s thirst will be satisfied forever. If your physical body is thirsty, grab a drink of water. If your soul is thirsty, trust Jesus Christ as your Savior and satisfy your soul’s thirst forever.
