It was the mid-seventies and I was a young Washington, D.C., Republican staffer with the rare opportunity to work as a personal assistant for the Honorable and Mrs. George Romney (Mitt Romney’s parents).
Pretty exciting for a farm girl from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. When the Romneys invited me out to formal occasions, as a member of their staff, I was occasionally mistaken for Mitt’s sister, Lynn.
It was Cherry Blossom time, and a long-time friend who drove me to the Tidal Basin that day happened to be an employee of the Secret Service. As we walked around the Tidal Basin, a long, black limousine pulled up and my friend yelled, “It’s the President.” I nonchalantly responded, “The President of what? What company?” He repeated, “It’s President Carter! It’s Carter!
As a government employee, he knew to position us near where the President’s car door would open, with the idea of taking a photograph of the President, if possible. When President Carter emerged from the limousine, I was indeed one of the first in line, and even though I was a staunch Romney Republican, I did what any American would do, outstretched my hand and shook the hand of the President of the United States. Many would be lost for words at that point, but I somehow found the presence of mind to say sincerely, “Thank you for being our President.”
President Carter, apparently touched by my sincerity, thanked me. My friend had his old Polaroid camera with him and asked the President if he would mind posing for a photo. The President quickly agreed, and then said to no one in particular: “Isn’t she beautiful.” What a compliment for me. I smiled for my friend’s camera and that was the end of the exchange; my friend and I were off to tour the Cherry Blossoms with hundreds, possibly thousands of others that evening.
The Polaroids turned out so-so, but my friend, being politically minded, said he had seen White House photographers there. In fact, since I had my new black velour jacket over my arm, he said he felt the Secret Servicemen were carefully watching me for the President’s safety. “Why don’t you call the White House and see if any of them got you on film?” he suggested. What an outlandish thought, but tempting. The next day, I looked up the White House switchboard number and hesitantly dialed 212-456-1414, and asked for the White House Press Secretary, as I had been instructed by my friend.
“Hello, this is Karl Schumaker,” the voice on the phone answered with a German accent. Since I am also of German descent, we had something in common. I said, “Sir, you won’t believe it, but the President of the United States told me I was beautiful yesterday at the Tidal Basin. “
Pause.
“What were you wearing?” he asked.
“I was wearing a pink jumpsuit and pink scarf.”
“You are beautiful,” said Karl. “I have three photographs of you. Would you like me to mail them to you or would you like to come to the White House and pick them up this week?”
I chose the date of Thursday that week because my sister would be in town, and we not only got autographed photos that day, but a tour of the Oval Office and Presidential memorabilia. I showed the photos to our parents and then I filed them in my big, old file cabinet, with only one of the photos on my office wall, seen by almost no one. I’m still a Romney Republican and always will be, but also a Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter fan.
And a fan of someone else in the White House, the Press Secretary Karl Schumaker, who would teach the importance of customer service and taking extra time out to make memories that have lasted over 40 years. It was President Carter’s birthday on Oct. 1 (he turned 97) and he received the Nobel Peace Prize also on Oct. 11 (in 2002), which reminded me of this occasion.
“To this day, Jimmy Carter looks back on a life of faith and service, and ahead to a more peaceful world,” Mark K. Updegrove wrote in an article titled “Building a Better World,” found in in Parade Magazine, Feb. 18, 2018.
Linda Evans lives in Easton. Her career was in health care management and marketing and motivational speaking for the American Management Association prior to starting her own firm, The Conference Table Seminars.
