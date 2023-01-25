To my colleagues in ministry and to those who work for the transformation of the world I say thank you Lord!
In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. (I Thessalonians 5:18). And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. (Colossians 3:17).
How often do we as believers stop to ponder our current situations of the good, bad, and sometimes downright ugly, and say thank you Lord?
Sometimes we have no idea of why situations turn out good, bad, or ugly, yet we are able to say from the heart, Lord, I thank you.
Our promotions in life, be it employment, relationships, or our walk with God are met with a heartfelt, “Thank you, Lord!” Yet sometimes, when we are dealt a setback, or experience the hardships of life for ourselves, loved ones, a parishioner, or maybe just a friend, we are still able to say “Thank you, Lord.”
The reason why we say “Thank you, Lord,” especially in times or peril is because we are alive and have been afforded another opportunity to obtain a blessing or be a blessing to someone else.
We say thank you because if we praise God for the mountaintops of life, we should be able to praise Him for the valleys. The enemy who seeks to kill, steal, and destroy would enjoy nothing more than to stop our praise unto God especially, in times of peril.
We who believe are change agents for the Lord whether we are applauded or despised. We who believe cannot let the judgments of the world distract or deter our praise unto God. Through our trials and tribulations, our witness may change the life of some other human being and bring them into the ever-present prevenient grace of the God we serve so we say thank you Lord!
The world is in a mess. Governments (federal, state and local) are failing. Communities of all ethnic creeds are struggling amid strife and vain glory. Lord, I thank you because if you had to choose someone, I’m glad that you chose me for such a time as this.
So, to my colleagues in ministry, to family and friends alike who believe, hold on and faint not. The apostle Paul reminds us about knowing how to abase and abound. In all things everywhere we are instructed on how to be full and hungry and to suffer need. (Philippians 4:12).
When we complete the story, we will see the glory of the Lord. So, Lord, I say thank you!
