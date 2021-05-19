We live in a world that can be overwhelming with heartache and difficulties. People are in great need throughout our world and some are hurting deeply. Such difficulties in life create great opportunities for daily demonstrations of genuine love. Jesus told his critics that our first and great commandment is to love God with all of our heart, soul, mind and strength. And the second is to love your neighbor as yourself. All of the commandments fall into these two categories — our relationship to God and our relationship to man.
As we love God, He increases our ability and capacity to love others with a genuine love and concern.
The Apostle Paul tells us in 1 Timothy 1:5 that we are to “love from a pure heart, from a good conscience, and from sincere faith.” The way we are able to demonstrate this type of love is as a result of our growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
My heart’s desire is to be a channel of God’s love for others. Loving people from a pure heart with a good conscience is what this world needs and more specifically, what each one of us need. It is this type of love that brings healing, gives strength, and honors our Creator.
So in closing, let’s focus on developing our faith in God and in turn love people with a genuine, sincere love that will make a difference in their life and in our world. “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love,” 1 Corinthians 13:13.
