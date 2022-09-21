When asked about the greatest commandment, Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind,” but he was quick to add the second greatest, “Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments,” he said.
What does it mean to love your neighbor as yourself? In an article by this title, Danielle Bernock says loving your neighbor as yourself begins with RECEIVING GOD’S LOVE. By receiving His love, we not only discover what love is but come to understand that we are deeply and unconditionally loved.
The Bible tells us “this is love. Not that we loved God but that He loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins” (1 John 4:10). You are the object of God’s love. When you understand that God loved you first and that He is the source of your love, you can then begin to love your neighbor as yourself.
The second step towards loving your neighbor as yourself is learning to LOVE YOURSELF WELL. Notice the “measure” of our love for others – “as yourself.” To love your neighbor as yourself you need to love yourself. How can we love others if we are always putting ourselves down and feeling bad about ourselves? Jesus loved you and me enough to go the cross and die for us. Isn’t it time to start loving what Jesus loves – beginning with yourself?
Once we receive God’s love and learn to love ourselves well, we can then begin to “love our neighbors.” We love them by showing grace, offering forgiveness, and making allowances for their humanity. We love them with acts of compassion, kind words, and a willingness to serve. We love them by seeking their well-being and being there in times of joy and sorrow. We love them with the love we ourselves have received from God.
