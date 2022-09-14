I like how the gospel of Luke opens, in verse 3: “Since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, it seemed good also to me to write an orderly account...” (NIV). When we think of the word “investigation”, we probably think about police work. A crime is committed; the police investigate.
Of course, Luke is not investigating a crime. He is, however, working for a private citizen who is given the title “Theophilus,” which translates into “Friend of Christ.”
And because he is, we can think of Luke as being a private investigator, or a “P.I.” for short. Luke himself wasn’t a witness to all that Jesus did, so he’s going try to find the answers in other ways. He’s going to visit the scenes where the events took place, and he’s going to talk to witnesses. He’s going to gather all the evidence he can and draw a conclusion as to what took place. His investigation was quite thorough — so thorough, that his gospel is the longest of the four. The first chapter alone is 80 verses — the longest chapter of any in the New Testament.
So what does Luke conclude with this thorough investigation? That these events did take place, and that Jesus was born, lived, taught, and healed. He concluded that Jesus Christ was tried, convicted, crucified and rose again and ascended to heaven, and that Jesus is the savior of the world. At no time does Luke the investigator say, “These claims are false, these stories never took place, the witnesses are liars, I have my doubts.”
Indeed, Luke’s investigation strengthened his own faith. His investigations, and our own, can strengthen our faith, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.