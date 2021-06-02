Memorial Day will always mean the same no matter the situation at home or abroad. An American holiday celebrated the last Monday of May, this day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States Military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Fly that American flag not only on May 31, but every day of the year to honor past, current and future men and women who served or are currently serving to defend and protect you and me — this includes military, police, and all of those who serve us daily in any aspect of our lives. Fly that American flag to show respect and thanks to all of them.
This year’s celebrations may be different since gasoline is so expensive and supplies are limited. Remember the “carpooling” days a few years ago! Any day can be a celebration with an at home barbecue, outside games, safely planned fireworks, homemade ice cream, or just watching home movies or catching up with family. These will be some of your most cherished memories in the years to come. Sit under the shade tree or on the front porch with the older folks and really listen to their “recollections” of years gone by.
When the crowd gathers for food, the host may ask for each family to bring a “dish” so today I will give you some recipes that can be easily prepared. Usually, the host prepares the meat so side dishes are appreciated.
Let us begin with a favorite GERMAN POTATO SALAD recipe. Cook 5 large peeled and sliced potatoes until tender, drain and set aside. Sauté one bunch of sliced green onions and 1 small, diced onion in 6 tablespoons butter until tender. Add 1/3 cup vinegar, 1/3 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons mustard, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Add the potatoes and toss. Cook over low heat for 15 minutes to blend flavors. Do not refrigerate.
Everyone loves BAKED BEANS, and they go with everything. Combine 2 large cans pork and beans, any brand, with one package dry onion soup mix, 1/3 cup ketchup, 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons mustard, two dashes of garlic powder, 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed, 1/4 cup molasses and place in a casserole dish. Place three strips of uncooked bacon on top. Cook for one hour at 350 degrees.
CUCUMBER SALAD. Mix 1/2 cup mayonnaise, one tablespoon sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar, 2 tablespoons milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and pour over three peeled and thinly sliced cucumbers. Let stand for at least an hour before serving.
MARINATED PEAS. Mix together in a bowl: two one-pound cans sweet peas, drained, with one chopped onion, one chopped green pepper, 2 stalks chopped celery, 1/4 cup oil, 1/2 cup vinegar, and 3/4 cup sugar. Cover and let marinate for 6 hours before serving.
Arrange a tray of sliced pickles, a variety of cheeses, onions, olives, and other fresh veggies. Deviled eggs and plain hard-boiled eggs are great for any gathering and don’t forget the chips. Enjoy your day together.
