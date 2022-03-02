There are several winter vegetables available right now. These vegetables are very welcome at our dinner tables after the long winter of high prices for canned and frozen vegetables. Recently a local store featured Brussel sprouts for 50 cents a pound. Other winter vegetables becoming available are turnips and broccoli. The next few weeks I will include some recipes featuring these vegetables. Let’s start today with Brussel sprouts and broccoli.
AIR FRYER BRUSSEL SPROUTS
1 pound Brussel sprouts,1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1 medium shallot, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar. Heat air fryer to 375ºF.
Meanwhile, trim one pound sprouts and halve any that are larger than an inch wide. Transfer to a medium bowl, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and toss to combine.
Add the sprouts to the air fryer and shake into a single layer. Air fry, stopping to shake the basket (or rotate the pans in larger air fryers) about halfway through, for 15 minutes total.
Meanwhile, prepare the shallot butter. Finely chop one medium shallot. Place 2 tablespoons unsalted butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave. Add the shallots and 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar and stir to combine.
When the sprouts are ready, transfer into the bowl or saucepan with the shallot butter and toss together. Serve immediately.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS WITH BACON
You’ll need 4 strips thick-cut bacon, 2 tablespoons butter, 1 pound Brussels sprouts halved, 1/2 large onion, chopped, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate, then roughly chop.
In same pan with bacon fat, melt butter over high heat. Add onions and Brussel sprouts and cook, stirring occasionally, until sprouts are golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and toss bacon back into pan.
Serve while hot for best taste.
SOUTHERN BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
Fresh broccoli florets, 6 cups, 1 (10 3/4-oz) can condensed cream of mushroom soup, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 stick butter, melted, 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, 1/2 medium onion, finely diced, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1 1/2 cups grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese, 1 full sleeve Ritz crackers, finely crushed.
Place broccoli in a steamer basket over simmering water. Cover and steam for approximately 5 minutes. Chop into bite-sized pieces.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, soup, mayonnaise, butter, eggs, onion, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Add 1 cup of cheese and mix again.
Place mixture in a medium buttered casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese and crackers on top. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
PANERA BREAD BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP
Ingredients: 4 tablespoons butter, ½ stick, ½ medium onion chopped, 2-3 cloves garlic minced, 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 2 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable stock, 1 tsp kosher salt, ½ tsp black pepper, ¼ tsp or ground nutmeg, optional, 3 cups broccoli florets or 1 large head, cut into small pieces, 1 large carrot grated, julienned or finely chopped, 2 cups half & half or milk or light or heavy cream, 8 oz. block grated cheddar cheese or 2 cups (mild, medium, or sharp).
Melt butter in a large dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook 3-4 minutes or until softened and light gold. Add the garlic and saute for another minute. Gradually whisk flour, spices and broth together, until flour is incorporated. Add cream or half and half, bringing to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to simmer, add broccoli and carrot. Cook until tender. Last five minutes add cheese, stirring to melt. Top with additional shredded cheese if desired.
