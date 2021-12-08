Now is the time to remember all those wonderful easy-to-use, time saving, awesome kitchen small appliances that rarely get used. Get those out of the bottom shelf of the cabinet and make timesaving dishes this year.
I reflect to the days of the electric frying pan. What an awesome invention it was, but I held onto my “old” iron frying pans! Then came the forever: microwave. I have worn out several of those loved machines!
I am still learning the air fryer and the instant pot, but give me time I’ll get there! I dearly love the k-cup coffee maker and use it constantly with hot chocolate, flavored teas and coffees.
I am catching up with the “modern cook” by ordering online, picking up groceries by ordering on-line, calling ahead, but I am still waiting for that robot that will do it all — cook, clean, shop. put everything away, do the laundry complete with folding and putting it away, clean out litter box. OK, I believe I might actually need a personal maid.
Let’s get cooking with those amazing gadgets! How many of you got air fryers for Christmas last year?
First up, AIR FRYER CHICKEN NUGGETS. You’ll need 1 boneless skinless chicken breast, 1/4 teaspoon salt,1/8 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted,1/2 cup breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan optional. Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees for 4 minutes. Trim any fat from chicken breast, Slice into 1/2 inch thick slices, then each slice into 2 to 3 nuggets. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Place melted butter in a small bowl and breadcrumbs (with Parmesan, if using) in another small bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in butter, then breadcrumbs. Place in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to bake in two batches or more. Set timer to 8 minutes. When done, check if the internal temperature of chicken nuggets is at least 165 degrees F. Remove nuggets from basket with tongs and set onto a plate to cool.
AIR FRYER CINNAMON SUGAR DONUTS. Cooking spray, 1/2 c. milk,1/4 c. plus 1 tsp. granulated sugar, divided,1 (0.25-oz.) packet or 2 1/4 tsp. active-dry yeast, 2 c. all-purpose flour, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 4 tbsp. butter, melted,1 large egg, 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract. For topping: 1/2 c. granulated sugar, 2 tbsp. ground cinnamon, 2 tbsp. melted butter. Grease a large bowl with cooking spray. In a small, microwave-safe bowl or glass measuring cup, add milk. Microwave until lukewarm, about 40 seconds. Add a teaspoon of sugar and stir to dissolve, then sprinkle over yeast and let sit until frothy, about 8 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ¼ cup sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla. Pour in yeast mixture, mix to combine, then add in dry ingredients, stirring with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms.
Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead until elastic and only slightly tacky, adding more flour a teaspoon at a time if needed, about 5 minutes. Form into a ball then place dough in oiled bowl and cover with a clean dish towel. Let dough rise in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly grease with cooking spray. Punch down dough, then turn onto a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a ½” thick rectangle.
Using a doughnut cutter or 3” and 1” biscuit cutters, punch out your doughnuts. Knead any scraps together and punch out more doughnuts or holes. Place doughnuts and holes onto baking sheets, cover with dish towel, and let rise again, 40 minutes to 1 hour more.
Grease basket of air fryer with cooking spray and add 2 doughnuts and 2 doughnut holes at a time, making sure doughnuts don’t touch. Cook at 375° for 6 minutes, until deeply golden. Place on cooling rack and repeat with remaining dough. In a large shallow bowl, whisk together cinnamon and sugar. Brush doughnuts with melted butter and toss in cinnamon sugar.
APPLE CHIPS. Thinly slice 2 apples and toss pieces with 2 tsp. granulated sugar and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. In a large bowl toss apples with cinnamon and sugar. Working in batches, place apples in a single layer in basket of air fryer (some overlap is okay). Bake at 350° for about 12 minutes, flipping every 4 minutes.
