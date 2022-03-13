“The late Carol Cascio of Stevensville. She was,simply a wonderful human being. She was an instructor here at the Kent Island Senior Center, teaching Pilates for years to help keep seniors fit. She was very educated, very intuitive about people’s feelings, an amazing woman. I have her picture on the wall in my office. She is truly missed!”
“Harriet Tubman. She’s a real American hero. Look at the attitudes and environment she had to deal with back then. She helped hundreds escape to freedom, and she wasn’t afraid. She believed God had called her to do this work.”
“Margaret Meade. I have been influenced by her quote that says ‘Never doubt that small groups of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’ When it comes to volunteerism, I’ve found that statement by her to be absolutely true.”
Amy Goldsborough
KI Senior Center Manager
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Allan Holloman
Retired U.S. Navy Veteran
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Female aviator Amelia Earhart. She was an adventurer, and I admire people like that.”
Reagan Milby
Agricultural Tech
Cordova
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Rachel Rhodes
QA Extension Master
Gardener
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Both of my grandmothers who grew up during the Great Depression. They both shared life lessons with me, especially teaching me good manners, which we don’t see much of these days.”
