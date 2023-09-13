The Apostle John wrote to the Church in Ephesus these words, “I have seen your hard work … I know you don’t tolerate evil people. You have examined the claims of those who say they are apostles but are not. You have discovered they are liars. But I have this complaint against you. You don’t love me or each other as you did at first!” (Revelation 2:2-4; NLT)
The Ephesian Church was trying so hard to get things just right in their church. There is nothing wrong with that. In fact, they were commended for doing such. But they became so caught up with the world of rules and doing things correctly that it caused them to lose their passion for God and for other people.
They believed all the right things, but it caused them to become spiritual traffic cops. They had become judgmental and quick to point fingers. They were so busy correcting people and making sure that no sinful practices entered their church that they forgot that they were also supposed to be loving people.
Too often, church becomes a place where people go to prove to everyone that they are obeying all the rules and doing all the right things. Anyone who does not pass our morality checkpoints, too often are not welcomed there.
And the place begins to get cold and lifeless. We begin to lose our passion for seeing lost people come into a relationship with Jesus Christ. Lost people begin to
become a nuisance to us. We even begin to question the spirituality of each another.
Our churches must adhere to sound theology and doctrine. But we must also never forget that which should motivate us to be holy: we are to love God and love others. This is our first love. Let’s not lose that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.