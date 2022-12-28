The cooks in my “neck of the woods” always cooked black-eyed peas for New Years — this carried on for generations and still to this day remains a tradition. Mom bought that bag of peas ahead of time to make sure she had them before they sold out. Then she sat a piece of seasoning meat aside in the smoke house.
Did I mention “the tradition” for New Year’s Day? The most popular tradition for eating the peas on New Year’s was to have good luck all year. Well, the second biggest tradition of all was that no women were to enter the house on New Year’s Day as that was “bad luck.” Well, that did not work for me as I tried to get out of helping mom cook or do dishes because I lived there and was not entering! Years later that changed somewhat to women who accompanied the men to your house had to let the men enter first! And I used to say “well let him do the dishes!”
Mom would cook a large pot of black-eyed peas with her seasoning meat and some potatoes. Then out came the big baking pans filled with homemade biscuits. Sitting next to the biscuits was a jar of homemade jelly from last summer’s canning and a dish with fresh churned butter. No one asked for dessert, but everyone asked for more peas and biscuits.
From every corner of the world you find superstitions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here are just a few I have heard over the years.
According to popular folklore or superstition, if these foods are eaten on New Year’s Day, they guarantee good luck throughout the year. Peas or beans are said to symbolize coins or wealth. Choose traditional black-eyed peas, lentils or beans to make a dish seasoned with pork, ham or sausage.
Greens resemble money, specifically folding money. Make dishes using boiled cabbage or sauerkraut, collard greens, kale, chard, mustard greens, turnip greens, or other green, leafy vegetables to ensure good fortune for the coming year.
Pork is considered a sign of prosperity in some cultures because pigs root forward. Many southern New Year’s Day dishes contain pork or ham, but feel free to serve a pork roast or baked ham as an entrée. Cornbread might symbolize gold, and besides, it is essential with black-eyed peas and greens.
In other cultures, fish, grapes and ring-shaped cakes or doughnuts, or cakes with special treats inside symbolize luck.
Some believe that lobster could cause bad luck in the coming year because it moves in a backward direction and could mean setbacks in the year ahead. For the same reason, some believe chicken dishes should be avoided on New Year’s Day. Chickens scratch backward, plus they are winged so your luck could fly away.
Now for some black-eyed pea dishes and dishes people around the United States eat on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day!
BLACK-EYED PEAS
Begin by purchasing a bag of the dried black-eyed peas and soaking them in cold water, covering them. In a large soup pot place the seasoning meat and cover with water, bring to a boil, let simmer. After the beans have swollen and doubled in size. rinse in cold water and add to the seasoning meat, add more salt if needed and black pepper. When a rolling boil begins, turn flame back to achieve a steady boil, cover with a lid that is slightly ajar to avoid boiling over. As the beans cook, you can add in the last 45 to 50 minutes some whole corn, dumplings or some peeled white potatoes. Before adding the corn or other additions check the seasonings. Serve with your warm breads and enjoy this filling meal any time of the year.
TEXAS CAVIAR
2 14-oz. cans black-eyed peas, drained, 1 (15.5-oz.) can white hominy, drained, 2 medium tomatoes chopped, 2 green tomatoes chopped, 1 medium green bell pepper chopped, 2 jalapeño peppers chopped, 1/2 cup onion, chopped, 1/2 cup fresh cilantro chopped, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1 (8-oz.) bottle Italian dressing, tortilla chips for serving. Stir together the first nine ingredients in a large bowl. Add the dressing to the black eyed pea mixture, stirring until combined. Cover and chill two hours. Drain. Serve with the tortilla chips.
HOPPIN JOHN WITH BRAISED OXTAIL
1 1/2 pounds oxtails, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt divided, 2 teaspoons black pepper divided, 6 cups chicken stock, 2 cups dried black-eyed peas soaked overnight, 2 cups diced yellow onions (from 2 medium onions), 2 cups diced carrots (from 5 medium carrots), 2 cups diced celery (from 4 stalks), 1/4 cup chopped jalapeño chiles (from 2 chiles), 4 garlic cloves thinly sliced, 5 thyme sprigs, 3 fresh bay leaves. Rice: 4 cups water, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 cup uncooked jasmine rice, 1/4 cup unsalted butter cubed, 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, 1/2 cup chopped scallions.
Prepare the peas. Heat a Dutch oven over high and add canola oil. Sprinkle oxtails evenly with ½ tablespoon of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the black pepper, and place in Dutch oven. Cook until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove oxtails from Dutch oven. Pour off drippings, leaving browned bits in Dutch oven, and add stock. Bring stock to a boil over high, using a wooden spoon to scrape browned bits from the bottom of Dutch oven. Return oxtails to Dutch oven; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, 1½ to 2 hours. Using a slotted spoon, transfer oxtails to a plate, and let cool slightly. Add peas, onions, carrots, celery, jalapeño, garlic, thyme sprigs, and bay leaves to stock mixture; reduce heat to low, and cook, partially covered, until peas are soft, about 1 hour. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper.
While peas cook, pick oxtail meat from bones, and set aside. While the peas finish cooking, preheat the oven to 300°F. Bring water, salt, and cayenne pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; add rice and stir. Simmer gently, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until rice is al dente, about 15 minutes.
Drain rice in a fine wire-mesh strainer, and rinse under cold water. Spread rice out on a rimmed baking sheet. Dry rice in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Scatter butter evenly over rice, and continue to dry, stirring every few minutes, until all excess moisture has evaporated, and grains are dry and separate, about five more minutes.
Add oxtail meat and cider vinegar to peas. Using a slotted spoon, transfer peas to a large serving bowl. Add rice, and carefully toss together. (Pour enough oxtail gravy over the top to moisten the peas without making the dish too soupy, about 1 cup.) Garnish with scallions.
CHILI ROASTED
BLACK-EYED PEAS
2 15.8-oz. cans black-eyed peas rinsed and drained, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon pepper, 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt. Preheat the oven to 425°.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Transfer mixture to a lightly greased 17- x 12-inch jelly-roll pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until crispy and dry, stirring every 10 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes.
INSTANT POT BLACK EYED PEA SOUP
1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 cup chopped yellow onion from 1 large onion, 1 cup chopped carrots (from 2 medium carrots), 1/2 cup chopped celery from 2 stalks, 2 large garlic cloves, minced about 1 Tbsp., 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 6 cups chicken broth (such as Swanson’s), 3 thyme sprigs, 2 cups roughly chopped, stemmed collard greens from 1 large bunch, 1 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes drained, 1 (3/4-lb.) smoked ham hock, 1 lb. dried black-eyed peas, soaked overnight in water, drained, and rinsed about 6 cups, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper.
Select the saute setting on Instant Pot or a pressure cooker. Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model. Select HIGH temperature setting and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes. Add olive oil to the cooker, and heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion, carrots, and celery; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in chicken stock, thyme, collards, tomatoes, ham hock, and black-eyed peas. Press cancel. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn the steam release handle to the sealing position. Select manual/pressure cook setting. Select high pressure for 10 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes. Carefully turn the steam release handle to the venting position and let steam fully escape the float valve. This will take about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove lid from cooker. Remove ham hock from cooker; pull meat off bone, and chop to equal about 1/3 cup. Discard bone. Stir chopped ham, vinegar, salt, and pepper into soup.
No, we all do not like black-eyed pea soup so let’s have a bowl of COUNTRY KITCHEN SOUP, a favorite of Elvis Presley, this soup or stew is the essential or main dish at any informal gathering which includes Elvis. In a Dutch oven or large soup pot, heat 2 tablespoons corn oil and brown 1 1/2 pounds of boneless pork shoulder, cut into one-inch pieces. Then add 1 cup thinly sliced carrots, 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery, 1 cup cubed white potatoes, 1 envelope dry onion soup mix, 2 tablespoons sugar, salt and black pepper to taste, 4 cups boiling water and 2 beef bouillon cubes, mixing well. Cover pot with lid and simmer for 10 minutes over medium heat. Coarsely chop one 28 ounce can of tomatoes and add them to the pot along with 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves and a dash of red pepper sauce. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender — 40 minutes. You can add some okra if desired. This is a filling but spicy soup.
Happy New Year’s to all my readers! Here’s to a happy and healthy 2023!
