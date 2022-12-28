New Year's Day

Black eyed peas and corn pone are a sure way to start the new year off right.

 METRO GRAPHICS

The cooks in my “neck of the woods” always cooked black-eyed peas for New Years — this carried on for generations and still to this day remains a tradition. Mom bought that bag of peas ahead of time to make sure she had them before they sold out. Then she sat a piece of seasoning meat aside in the smoke house.

