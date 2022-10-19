“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; And there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things shall be passed away.” Revelation 21:4 KJV
Pain Is defined as an unpleasant sensation and emotional experience often caused by tissue damage or the threat of tissue damage. It sometimes allows the body or mind to react to and prevent further damage as in evaluation and treatment. There are various types of pain. Examples and descriptions include aching, cramping, fearful, gnawing, heavy, hot, or burning, sharp, or shooting. Some strong words for pain include affliction, agony, anguish, misery, suffering, torment, torture.
Pain may run the gamut of being annoying to debilitating. Sometimes it contributes to making individuals bitter, cynical, lonely and even suicidal if not properly treated or eliminated.
Jesus wants people to be happy and secure. He spent quality time in His life healing people and restoring health, even to individuals considered unimportant, and shunned. Jesus even showed that He related with a significant category of sometimes “ invisible people” who often suffer emotional or psychological pain; remember, “Jesus wept” (John 11:35, Hebrews 5:7-9) on more than one occasion.
“…I have come that they may have life… more abundantly.” John 10:10 KJV
Let us obey Jesus in relieving pain, suffering in life. Jesus still heals; when for reasons best known to God, one is relegated to a condition of painful existence, remember God knows best. The hope of Jesus’ soon return when pain and all suffering and death will be no more is the Christian’s hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.